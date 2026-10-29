Tullow Oil Taps DeepOcean for Subsea Riser Job off Ghana

DeepOcean has secured a contract from Tullow Ghana to carry out subsea gas lift riser retermination work at the Jubilee field offshore Ghana, using its recently upgraded Orient Adventurer subsea construction vessel.

The project involves a gas lift riser connecting the Kwame Nkrumah floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to the Jubilee subsea production system, with offshore operations scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

DeepOcean's scope includes project management, engineering, riser disconnection, deck-side retermination, reconnection and pre-commissioning services.

The company will deploy the Orient Adventurer, formerly known as Polar Onyx, for the offshore campaign, using its vertical lay system (VLS) to handle the riser operations.

The Orient Adventurer recently returned to DeepOcean's fleet following a major upgrade and refurbishment program.

The vessel is equipped with a 2,500-tonne under-deck carousel and a refurbished Huisman vertical lay system with 275-tonne top tension dynamic capacity, expanding DeepOcean's subsea construction and installation capabilities.

“We have successfully deployed the Orient Adventurer on previous subsea construction projects in Ghana and are very familiar with the vessel's capabilities in the region. The vessel's VLS makes it particularly well suited for the safe and efficient deployment of the risers through the moonpool,” said Robin Mawhinney, Executive Vice President for DeepOcean’s EMEA region.

The contract will be executed by DeepOcean Ghana Limited, a joint venture between DeepOcean and its local partner, with project teams in Accra, Ghana, and Sète, France, supported by engineering specialists in Aberdeen, UK.

The Jubilee field is located approximately 60 kilometers offshore Ghana in water depths of around 1,100 meters.

Production from the field is processed through the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO, which has a processing capacity of more than 120,000 barrels of oil per day and serves as the central hub for offshore production and associated gas handling operations.