Twin Disc Finalizes Katsa Acquisition

Power transmission technology company Twin Disc on Friday announced it has finalized its acquisition of Katsa Oy, a Finland-based, designer and manufacturer of gearboxes and power transmission components, completing a €21 million (approximately $23 million) all-cash deal that was first announced in March.

“We are excited to welcome Katsa to the Twin Disc family of brands,” stated John H. Batten, President and CEO of Twin Disc. “Acquiring a well-established company with longstanding relationships with many of Europe’s leading OEMs with a good reputation for its products and production capabilities will be a boon to our industrial and marine product lines. This acquisition will also provide growth opportunities in electric and hybrid applications and create significant value for our shareholders.”

Tomi Koskinen, CEO of Katsa Oy, said, “We are excited to be a part of Twin Disc. Twin Disc and Katsa share a common culture based on a commitment to supplying high-quality components through world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities. These synergies position our products for long-term success.”

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, Katsa delivered approximately €33 million of revenue. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Twin Disc’s U.S. GAAP earnings within 24 months.