Two DDW Offshore’s AHTS Vessels Set to Sail for Australia Job

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DDW Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, has secured work for two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels with an international oil company offshore Australia.

DDW Offshore has secured two one-year contracts, each with a further 24-month priced option structure, for its Skandi Peregrino and Skandi Atlantic AHTS vessels.

The vessels will provide anchor handling and towage services in Australia for an unnamed oil company, starting on January 1, 2025, and March 1, 2025, respectively.

The Skandi Peregrino and Skandit Atlantic are high powered anchor handling vessels of STX AH08 deisgn, suitable for operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.