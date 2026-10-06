Two Dead, 11 Rescued After Black Sea Cargo Ship Sinking

Two people have died and 11 crew members have been rescued after the Royad Mammadov cargo ship sank in the Black Sea, Romanian authorities reported, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the vessel had been struck by Russian drones.

The incident occurred on October 5 in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 30 nautical miles south of Sfântu Gheorghe and outside the country's territorial waters, according to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Zelenskyy said the vessel was carrying corn in neutral waters when it was sunk by Russian drones. He added the ship had been chartered from Türkiye and was operated by citizens of Azerbaijan and India.

“Today, Russia used drones to sink a ship carrying corn in the neutral waters of the Black Sea – an entirely peaceful cargo. The vessel was chartered from Türkiye and operated by citizens of Azerbaijan and India. The ship’s captain was killed, and another crew member is missing,” Zelenskyy said.

Romanian authorities did not identify the cause of the incident in the statements provided. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said border police were informed at around 11:00 am local time by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Constanța that a fire had broken out aboard a commercial vessel.

The Romanian Naval Authority identified the vessel as Royad Mammadov and said MRCC Constanța requested the intervention of the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea.

(Credit: Romanian Agency for Rescuing Human Life at Sea - ARSVOM)

Rescue vessels SAR Apollo, departing from Sulina, and SAR Artemis, departing from Berth 72, were mobilized, while the intervention of SAR Ares was also requested. A Coast Guard vessel was designated as the on-scene coordinator for the search-and-rescue operation.

A General Aviation Inspectorate helicopter also joined the response and winched injured crew members aboard for emergency medical assistance.

The Romanian Naval Authority initially reported that the vessel's master was injured and 13 crew members were missing. The Interior Ministry subsequently said 11 crew members had been rescued and two people had been found dead.

The search-and-rescue operation remained ongoing, with Coast Guard vessels and the General Aviation Inspectorate helicopter involved.