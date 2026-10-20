Two New Brazil Tugs Select Power Provider

Wärtsilä will supply the engines for two new inland waterway pusher tugs being built by Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari.

The vessels, each of which will be powered by three Wärtsilä 20 engines, will support the river logistics operations of LHG Mining on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway. This is one of South America's most important inland transport corridors. Designed for demanding river operations and high utilization rates, the tugs will transport iron ore from the Corumbá region as part of a wider export logistics network. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2026.

The Wärtsilä 20 engine is designed to operate on a range of fuels, including biodiesel blends. In addition to the engines, Wärtsilä's scope also includes tools and spare parts, a specific fuel oil consumption guarantee, commissioning support and an extended warranty.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery during 2027. This new order follows an earlier contract from 2025 covering the same engines for four similar vessels. Wärtsilä's relationship with LHG Mining extends beyond engine supply through service agreements covering other vessels within its fleet.