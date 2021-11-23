Two New Tugs Enter Service at Port of Acajutla

A pair of new new tugs at the Port of Acajutla will provide services for the first project to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to El Salvador, a joint initiative from Energía del Pacífico (EDP) and the U.S. group Invenergy.

The SAAM Towage vessels SAAM Acaxual and SAAM Centzunat were christened as part of the festivities to celebrate the arrival of the first floating storage and regassification unit (FSRU), the BW Tatiana, at the city’s port. This is the first FSRU stationed on the Pacific Coast of Central America.

“This ground-breaking project for El Salvador will not only supply 30% of its energy demand, but will also bring clean, efficient energy. It will also diversify the energy matrix, which is a huge benefit for both end users and the environment in the country and the region,” said Alberto Osorio Liébana, the project director for EDP.

According to SAAM Towage, the new tugs are equipped with specific safety features such as a remotely operated gas detection and automatic isolation system and deck equipment and machinery with explosive atmosphere certification (ATEX). They also have a Fire-Fighting 1 system for fighting offship fires, certified under Bureau Veritas classification rules.

The Rastar 3200W tugs, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., measure 32 meters long and were especially designed to meet this LNG terminal's needs. In addition, with bollard pull of more than 80 tons, these vessels can work under dynamic traction loads of more than 135 tons at a speed of 10 knots.