Two Singapore-Flagged Container Ships Struck in Hormuz, One Sinks

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said two Singapore-registered container vessels were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel sinking after catching fire and the other sustaining hull damage.

The GFS PRIDE was struck on October 13, sustained damage and a fire, and later sank, MPA said.

All 21 crew members aboard GFS PRIDE were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The GFS GISELLE was struck on October 14, sustained hull damage and reached a safe anchorage under its own propulsion.

All 22 crew members aboard GFS GISELLE were safe and no injuries were reported.

MPA said there were no Singaporeans aboard either vessel.