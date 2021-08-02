Two Texas A&M Students Earn Crowley Scholarships

Crowley Maritime Corp. has awarded Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships to Mavry Sepulvado and Andrew Hubert of the Texas A&M University Maritime Academy. The recipients earned the scholarships based on their academic performance, cadet shipping experience and interest in pursuing a career at sea.

Sepulvado, a senior from New Caney, Texas, is pursuing a degree in marine transportation. He is a first-generation college student and serves as treasurer for the Triathlon Club. Sepulvado served his sea term aboard the Crowley-managed tanker Golden State. After graduation, Sepulvado hopes to become a captain and pursue a career at sea.

Hubert, from Milwaukee, Wis., is a freshman marine transportation student. Prior to attending Texas A&M University’s Maritime Academy, Hubert served in the U.S. Navy as a sonar technician. During his sea term, Hubert served aboard the Crowley-managed tanker American Freedom. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career at sea.

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs. In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America, and to date has provided financial assistance to more than 20 students in that region.