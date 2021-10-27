Two-year Charter for Havila Subsea Vessel with Reach Subsea

Subsea services firm Reach Subsea has awarded a contract extension for Havila Shipping's Havila Subsea IMR, survey, and construction vessel.

The contract is for a fixed period of two years and three months starting October 1, 2021, ending December 31, 2023.

Reach Subsea has the option to extend the contract by one year until December 31, 2024.

According to available info, Havila Subsea is suitable for launch and recovery operations with ROVs, ROTVs, AUVs, and geotechnical equipment.

"The commercial terms of the charter agreement are confidential between the parties. The vessel is already mobilized and part of our marketed fleet," Reach Subsea said on Wednesday.

Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal: "We are experiencing positive market development across our segments, with continued busy tendering activity. In order to secure continued operational excellence, it is an important part of Reach Subsea’s strategy to co-operate with shipowners renowned for high-quality, safe, and cost-efficient performance, which we have experienced first-hand when operating the Havila Subsea spread these past four years. We look forward to continuing our good cooperation with Havila Shipping in the years to come."

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and light construction subsea vessel on a charter with Reach Subsea since March 2017. It is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 78 persons in single and double cabins.