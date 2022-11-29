UAB-Online: Digitizing Vessel Handling Workflow

UAB-Online, creator of a digital platform for optimizing liquid bulk shipping, said it is offering a freemium model for deep sea and inland terminals to give operators rapid access to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

With the freemium model, deep sea and inland terminal stakeholders can rapidly experience firsthand the platform’s benefits, which include making vessel handling operations more efficient, safer and more sustainable, and ensuring compliance with national and international regulations like the International Safety Guide for Tankers and Terminals (ISGOTT6)—now without upfront costs or a lengthy decision-making process, the Netherlands-based company said.

“Based on conversations with customers, we realized that the motivation to move to a more digitized process often starts with one person at a terminal who sees the benefits of this change but then needs to influence and convince many different stakeholders,” said Hans Bobeldijk, CEO, UAB-Online. “We introduced the freemium model because we are confident that once an operator starts using our application, everyone will quickly see the value of innovation.”

UAB-Online has tailored its software platform to the particular and varied needs of deep sea and inland terminal workflows.

For deep sea terminals, the free version of the product provides a digital ISGOTT6 workflow, automated pre-arrival announcements, five days of announcement and arrival data and documentation retention and online training in the platform. Upgrading to one of four priced models provides add-on functionalities including customized pre-arrival announcements, extensive data validation and reuse, vessel position data, API connections, terminal specific documents and more.

For inland terminals, the free version of the product provides a digital pre-arrival announcement workflow including binding instruments that fulfill legal requirements like ADN and CDNI, five days of announcement and arrival data and documentation retention and online training in the platform. Upgrading to one of four priced models provides add-on functionalities including the VOW load-discharge documentation, extensive data validation and reuse, digital document exchange and signing, vessel position data, API connections, terminal specific documents and more.