Thursday, April 17, 2025
UAE: Fujairah Marine Fuel Sales Rebound in March

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 16, 2025

Marine fuel sales at the Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates recovered in March, after hitting a record low in February, latest data showed. 

Volumes, excluding lubricants, totalled 639,811 cubic metres (about 634,000 metric tons) at the world's third largest bunker hub, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. 

The volumes in March were 15.5% higher than February, logging seven-month highs.  

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur marine fuel rose 17.9% from February to about 168,000 cubic metres in March, while low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, climbed 14.6% to about 472,000 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers was stable at 26% in March, while low-sulphur bunkers comprised 74%. 

Bunker demand in March picked up following a seasonally slower month in February, though volumes continued to log annual declines for a ninth consecutive month. 

The port of Fujairah has seen some competition from neighbouring ports, even as it remained the top refuelling hub in the Middle East.  

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic meters:  

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-25

628,663 

3.7%

-6.8%

Feb-25

554,117 

-11.9%

-12.5%

Mar-25 *

639,811 

15.5%

-8.7%


Breakdown of volumes by grade, in cubic meters:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO 

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-25

2,141

403,717 

185,091

79

37,635 

4,351 

Feb-25

702

382,303

142,595

341

28,176 

4,183 

Mar-25

1,195

432,560 

168,140

128

37,788 

4,991 


Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights   


(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels) 

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil) 

(Reuters)

