UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía Launches UAS Heading Estimation System
UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, provider of guidance, navigation and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, announced the release of the HES01, a Heading Estimation System providing navigation for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).
The HES01 combines dual GNSS signals with RTK precision, an integrated internal magnetometer and a high-accuracy MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to achieve sub-centimeter precision landings when paired with VECTOR autopilots (Flight Control Computer, FCC) and the Ground Hub Unit, GHU-100.
Additionally, the HES01 is an ideal complement to the company's Visual Navigation System (VNS01) when operating in hostile or contested environments, where precise heading estimation is essential for GNSS-denied navigation.
HES01 features include:
- Up to 0.4º Accurate Heading Estimation: The HES01 provides true heading in both static and dynamic conditions, with no alignment maneuver required.
- Heading reference for GNSS-denied navigation: Precise heading estimation is essential for GNSS-denied navigation, particularly in demanding applications such as effectors and loitering munitions operating in contested environments, while making the HES01 a key complement for vision-based navigation such as VNS01.
- RTK-based autonomous recovery on moving decks: The HES01 tracks a landing point that moves with the mothership. RTK corrections provide centimeter-level relative positioning, while the internal IMU compensates for GCS motion, a capability particularly relevant for maritime operations, where it also compensates for the pitch, roll and vertical motion induced by swell.
- Magnetic heading that holds up under EMI (Electro-Magnetic Interferences): The HES01 continuously validates magnetic data against GNSS-derived heading, detecting potential inconsistencies before they affect the navigation solution. This provides the autopilot with a reliable heading reference even in electromagnetically challenging environments.