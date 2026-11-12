UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, provider of guidance, navigation and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, announced the release of the HES01, a Heading Estimation System providing navigation for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The HES01 combines dual GNSS signals with RTK precision, an integrated internal magnetometer and a high-accuracy MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to achieve sub-centimeter precision landings when paired with VECTOR autopilots (Flight Control Computer, FCC) and the Ground Hub Unit, GHU-100.

Additionally, the HES01 is an ideal complement to the company's Visual Navigation System (VNS01) when operating in hostile or contested environments, where precise heading estimation is essential for GNSS-denied navigation.

HES01 features include: