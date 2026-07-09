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Monday, July 20, 2026

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía Releases New Version of VECTOR Autopilot Software

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 9, 2026

© UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía

© UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, a Spanish company that specializes in guidance, navigation, and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, announced the release of software version 9.2, introducing enhanced interoperability, modularity, and multi-domain operational capabilities.

Version 9.2 further strengthens coordinated multi-domain UxV operations, enabling interaction between aerial and maritime platforms. The navigation and control system supports heterogeneous UAV-USV swarms, including shared situational awareness and cooperative behaviors across air and sea domains. 

In the maritime domain, version 9.2 incorporates advanced navigation, safety, and mission capabilities, combining detect-and-avoid functions adapted from UAV operations with AlS-based situational awareness. This enables safe navigation in complex maritime environments, including during critical phases such as approach, launch, and recovery.

VECTOR autopilots v9.2 include:

  • ﻿﻿Coordinated multi-domain operations: Supports UAV-USV swarms with shared situational awareness and cooperative behaviors across air and sea domains.
  • ﻿﻿Interoperability-driven autonomy: Open architecture enables integration with third-party payloads, C2 systems, and Al-based decision-making software.
  • ﻿﻿Mission autonomy: Fully autonomous mission execution with dynamic updates, enabling adaptation to changing conditions.
  • ﻿﻿Precision guidance capabilities: Supports advanced missions such as loitering munitions with high-precision terminal guidance.
  • ﻿﻿Maritime navigation and safety: Detect-and-avoid capabilities combined with AlS-based situational awareness for safe operations.
  • ﻿﻿Robust heading estimation and fault-tolerant architecture.
  • ﻿﻿Flexible mission execution: Advanced waypoint actions, multiple onboard mission plans, and adaptive control algorithms.
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