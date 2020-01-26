UHL Takes-over Nine F900 Vessels

The German shipping company United Heavy Lift (UHL) Hamburg has taken over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings.



The vessels each have a cargo capacity of 14,100 dead-weight tonnes and are capable of lifting loads of up to 900 tonnes. Being built in 2018 and 2019, most of the nine vessels have only just hit the water. They are sailing under the Portuguese flag.



“Our mission is to expand our company’s position as front-runners for an eco-friendly Heavy Lift shipping industry. The fleet of nine newbuilding F900 vessels is a perfect match for our sustainability policy. Reducing the overall carbon footprint of our fleet while expanding the number of our vessel available to our customers, is our goal. The carbon emission of the eco-friendly F900 vessels is 3050% lower compared to the existing Heavy Lift fleet in the market,” said Lars Rolner, CEO of United Shipping Group.



In addition, the F900 vessels’ dimensions perfectly complement our innovative and tailor-made heavy lift transport solutions. The vessels have a crane capacity of 900 Mtons, hold 105.45m x 20 m, height of hold 14.25 meters, and deck 125m x 25 m.



"We are very pleased being able to service our customers with innovative answers for challenging projects,” he added.



According to a press release, UHL has been expanding their global network, having recently open offices in Japan, Malaysia and Norway. Soon USA will be added to the global network of UHL offices and agents. Further MV “Zea Mahawali”, MV “Zea Kelani” have been taken over, the vessels will be renamed MV “Veronica” and MV “Valentina”.



"Both vessels will be entering into the West Africa service we are operating together with our partners Marguesa. MV “Spring” will be taken over in February and further enlarging our heavy lift fleet," it said.



The United Group, headquartered in Hamburg, consists of three closely linked companies: United Heavy Lift (UHL), United Wind Logistics(UWL) and United Engineering Solutions (UES). United Heavy Lift was established in 2015 and provides tailored heavy maritime transport solutions.