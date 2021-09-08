UHL Taps COACH Solutions for Fleet Performance Monitoring

Heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo shipping company United Heavy Lift GmbH (UHL) has signed up with Kongsberg Digital’s vessel performance monitoring and optimization service, COACH Solutions, to continue its increased focus on digitalization and reduce their environmental footprint.

“We can monitor the actual performance of our vessels in our fleet with one, easy to implement, smart tool helping us decrease emissions and our environmental footprint. Additionally, our captains receive valuable weather routing advice to take the most economical route, maximizing value and keeping our sensitive cargo safe,” states Jan-Ove Hohl, General Manager Operations UHL.

Trading all over the world in sometimes challenging areas/waters, Coach Solutions will support and monitor the vessels’ routes and assist in making decisions, both operational and commercial.

“UHL are at the forefront of pushing digitalization and decreasing carbon emissions. With their absolute expertise within the multipurpose/heavy lift industry, we look forward to collaborating with UHL, creating actionable insight for decisions with alerts, dashboards and reports helping them reduce emissions and gain efficiencies,” said Anders Bruun, CEO, COACH Solutions.