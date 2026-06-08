UK Government to Boost Seafarers’ Rights

The UK government has extended its efforts to cement stronger rights and protections in law for seafarers.

Following the introduction of the national minimum wage equivalent for seafarers in domestic waters, the new laws being developed would guarantee minimum rest periods and fair pay for every seafarer working on frequent crossings between the UK and France and the Channel Islands, extending protections beyond UK territorial waters for the first time.

Measures being consulted on include seafarers being paid the equivalent of at least the National Minimum Wage throughout journeys between the UK and France and Channel Islands and the setting of maximum periods of work at sea and minimum periods of rest.

The government is currently seeking views on the scope and implementation of the new measures which were announced on June 5. This includes seeking views on whether it would be beneficial to require fatigue management plans.

The announcement comes after the government confirmed that DFDS, Brittany Ferries and Stena Line have achieved Seafarers’ Charter Status on their services between the UK and France and the Channel Islands. P&O Ferries has made considerable progress but not yet provided evidence of full compliance.

David Hammond, Founder and CEO of Human Rights at Sea, congratulates the ferry companies on their efforts and welcomes the new government proposals, including the focus on rest periods and fatigue.

“Health is an indisputable human right, and companies should invest more in it,” he said. “We welcome measures that encompass rights and protections in relation to better mental health awareness, support and an increasing workplace culture which moves away from stigmatisation and isolation.”

Human Rights at Sea continues to independently observe the developments in seafarer’s wellness projects and programmes and the emerging provisions for better working environments at sea.



