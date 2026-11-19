The British government on Thursday announced its latest auction for renewable power, seeking bids from clean energy project developers as part of its drive to decarbonise the electricity sector by 2030 and help lower consumer bills.

The government has said clean homegrown power will lower bills in the long term

Britain's quarterly domestic energy price cap is expected to rise by about 26% in January, analysts at Cornwall Insight said on Wednesday, as the US-Israeli war on Iran keeps wholesale energy prices elevated

Seeking to procure new wind and solar developments, Britain holds regular auctions to set the budget of projects

The government said it would set a final budget once all bids have been submitted, a change from when they used to set a budget beforehand

Over the last two years, auctions have secured enough clean electricity to power more than 20 million homes, the government said