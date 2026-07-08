UK and Netherlands Forge $3.2B Maritime Partnership

Britain and the Netherlands have signed a maritime partnership setting the path for new amphibious transport ships for their forces under a $3.2 billion (£2.4 billion) deal, with the vessels set to be built in UK shipyards alongside Dutch industry.

The ships will be based on a Dutch design and form the backbone of a strengthened UK-Netherlands amphibious force, with each country operating four vessels.

The 160-metre, 15,000-tonne ships will transport troops, vehicles and equipment, including drones. Their flight decks will be designed to operate current and future long-range drones and autonomous systems.

The partnership also covers industrial and military cooperation on autonomous and uncrewed technology.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten signed the agreement during a meeting of NATO leaders in Ankara on July 7.

”This partnership is not just about building ships, it is also about delivering long term security for both the UK and The Netherlands, ensuring we are able to stay ahead of the threats of tomorrow.

“Combining the UK’s industrial expertise with The Netherlands’ design and sea-faring experience to deliver first-rate platforms for our elite amphibious forces, this partnership will strengthen NATO.

“I am incredibly proud that British shipyards will help deliver these ships, creating and sustaining good jobs here at home in the UK,” Starmer said.

The deal is expected to support hundreds of high-skilled UK jobs.

“We are building an even stronger amphibious force with the Netherlands, strengthening our defence and deterrence as close NATO allies and JEF partners.

“Our forces will operate the same equipment and deploy on exercises together, so if they need to, we can fight and win together. In close partnership, we are responding to the threats we face to make our nations and Europe safer,” added Dan Jarvis, Defence Secretary.

The partnership builds on more than 50 years of maritime cooperation through the UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force.

Under the enhanced cooperation, the Royal Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy will increasingly train, deploy and operate together, while the two countries will also work to protect critical undersea infrastructure and deter threats in the North Atlantic and High North.