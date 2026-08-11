UK P&I Club Appoints Jeong-Sook Kim as Senior Underwriting Director

The UK P&I Club has announced the appointment of Ms. Jeong-Sook Kim as Senior Underwriting Director, with initial responsibility for the Korean market. Based in the Club's London office, she will work closely with William Beveridge, Chief Underwriting Officer, and the wider Asia-Pacific leadership team. In her role, she will help shape and deliver the Club’s underwriting strategy while strengthening its presence, reputation and Membership base in the Korean market.

An Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute and a qualified lawyer, Kim brings more than 30 years of experience spanning broking, underwriting and legal practice across Asia, including Korea, Japan and Vietnam. She has expertise in P&I and FD&D insurance, longstanding relationships with Members and brokers, and a proven track record of developing and servicing business across both the Korean and wider Asian markets.