UK Transport Sector Falling Behind on Gender Equity

A new national report from Women in Transport warns that the UK's transport industry is not only failing to make progress on gender equity, but it is now actively losing ground.

The 2025 Women in Transport Equity Index, based on the organization's second sector-wide survey, reveals that key indicators of inclusion, pay equality and leadership progression have stagnated or worsened since the inaugural Index in 2023.

The findings paint a worrying picture for a sector that is not only vital to national mobility but also a cornerstone of the UK economy. The UK transport and logistics sector contributed at least USD$360.2 billion (£268.5 billion) GVA in 2024, a core driver of national output supporting upwards of 2.8 million jobs and enabling nearly USD$1.34 trillion (£1 trillion) in trade.

These unprecedented figures underscore why gender equity in transport is not just a fairness issue; it's an economic imperative.

Key Findings: A Sector in Regression

Drawing on data from 100 public and private organizations across rail, roads, logistics, maritime, cycling, consulting and government, the Index was developed in partnership with global equity platform WORK180. Women in Transport selected a tailored set of mandatory and optional questions from WORK180's inclusive employer survey, including repeat questions from the 2023 Index to enable survey-by-survey comparison.

The sector's overall DEI score has fallen from 50% to 47%, putting it at a "foundational" level.

59% of organizations report a gender pay gap of 11% or more and have no real improvement since 2023.

Alarmingly, 65% now have no plan to close the pay gap, up from 44% in 2023.

Provision of mental health days has declined, from 22% to just 16%.

Paid parental leave remains unchanged, with most organizations still offering five weeks or less of leave.

Only 36% of women in leadership roles are in core transport functions.

2025 vs 2023: Regression in Critical Areas

Indicator 2023 2025 Trend % with no gender pay gap action plan 44% 65% 🔺 +21 pts Mental health day provision 22% 16% 🔻 -6 pts Avg. paid parental leave 8 weeks 8 weeks No change DEI sector score (WORK180) 50% 47% 🔻-3 pts Women in leadership (non-transport roles) 47% 36% 🔻 not improved





Sector Leaders Setting the Standard

While the majority of the industry continues to underperform, the 2025 Index highlights a group of standout organizations that are delivering measurable progress on gender equity. These eight sector winners have implemented targeted policies, improved internal structures, and committed to long-term cultural change, offering a blueprint for the rest of the sector.

Rail – London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Bus & Coach – First Bus

Consultancy – Steer

Cycling – Sustrans

Cross-Sector – Campaign for Better Transport

Logistics – Wm Armstrong

Maritime – Mintra

Government/NGOs – The West Yorkshire Combined Authority was the top-performing government body, recognized for applying equity standards across commissioning, recruitment, and regional leadership.

Women in Transport is calling on government, regulators, operators and industry leaders to urgently:

Mandate gender and ethnicity pay gap audits, with annual public action plans.

Standardise 20+ weeks of paid parental leave across the sector

Link procurement, franchising and funding eligibility to DEI performance

Formalize leadership pipelines and sponsorship for women in operational roles

Restore and expand mental health and wellbeing provision, including support for menopause and domestic violence.

The 2025 Women in Transport Equity Index is now available, including sector-level analysis, comparative benchmarks and practical recommendations.