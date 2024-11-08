Marine Link
Saturday, November 9, 2024
UKMTO: Armed Small Craft Shadowed Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 8, 2024

Arabian Gulf (c) Sebastiano Leggio / Adobestock

British maritime agency says vessel approached by armed small craft near Yemen.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Friday that a vessel was approached by a small craft on Thursday carrying armed personnel that came within three cables of the vessel.

The incident was part of a larger sighting where the vessel observed nine to fifteen small craft in the area, approximately 53 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen, the agency said.

All crew members aboard the vessel were safe and the ship continued to its next port of call, it added.

