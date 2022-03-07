Marine Link
Thursday, March 10, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Ukraine Says Part of Black Sea Port of Olvia Has Been Hit

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 7, 2022

© Vladyslav / MarineTraffic.com

© Vladyslav / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military “strike”.

Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.

QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), won the 35-year concession in 2020 to develop and operate the port.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week