Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed his country was responsible for Saturday's drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, while Norway, a strong supporter of Kyiv, urged it to exercise caution in such operations.

Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels took part in a joint rescue operation to put out the fire. On Sunday, a Russian vessel towed the ship back into Russian waters, where it is now anchored in St Petersburg.

Zelenskiy said the operation had struck a legitimate military target.

"We did everything right," Zelenskiy told Bloomberg on Monday. "Every vessel with a Russian flag, everything that carries weapons or any sanctioned cargo that can carry God knows what, it is a legitimate target for us in Russian territorial or neutral waters."

The Sparta II is a Russian-flagged cargo vessel owned by Oboronlogistika, a Russian shipping company providing logistics services for the Russian Defence Ministry, according to the company's website.

Zelenskiy said the attack occurred in Russian territorial waters. "We had all the rights for that and then some drift happened and surely there are questions," he said.

He acknowledged that some European allies were "worried when something is happening in the Baltic Sea" and said he had instructed his ministers and the military to "communicate more with partners so that they have enough details and there are no surprises".





'NEED FOR STABILITY IN OUR NEAR AREAS'

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said on Tuesday there was an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine regarding "a need for stability in our near areas".

"All attacks would stop immediately if Russia stopped this war. That said, we are focused on the fact that Ukraine must do this (these actions) within the rules of international law. So we take this matter up with them," Sandvik told reporters.

"We are also focused on the fact that they must respect our need for stability in our near areas and we have a good dialogue with the Ukrainians on that now," he added.

Sandvik was speaking after signing an agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhenii Khmara, to expand bilateral cooperation on an anti-drone system in order to increase its use in more parts of Ukraine.

Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September.

Sandvik did not say whether he had discussed the Gulf of Finland attack with Khmara at their meeting.

NATO member Norway has set up a long-term funding plan for Ukraine, with the backing of all parties in parliament, amounting to some $27 billion between 2023 and 2030, making it one of Kyiv's most generous backers per capita.

(Reuters)