UK’s Portland Port Orders Damen’s Tug

Damen Shipyards has signed a contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority (PHA) for the delivery of one of its latest tugs, the Damen ASD Tug 2111.

The highly-maneuverable ASD Tug 2111 is 21-metres in length and delivers 50 tonnes of bollard pull.

The vessel will be delivered later this year. Damen’s policy of building particular vessel types in anticipation of future orders means that customers of the ASD Tug 2111 can benefit from shortened delivery times.

Other innovative features include the location of the winch in the deck house, which allows fore and aft towing operations to be conducted with a single winch, and a full vision bridge with an uncluttered 360-degree view.

This along and other features allows the vessel to be operated with just two crew.

PHA’s new vessel will also be fitted with Damen’s SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system which will make it IMO Tier III compliant from the outset.

“Portland Port has the second largest man-made harbor in the world and we welcome a diverse range of vessels, including cruise ships. Our new Damen ASD Tug 2111 will be a valuable asset in managing the ships that use our facilities,” said Mike Shipley, General Manager (Marine) and Harbour Master at PHA.