UKSR to Embark on 4th Mission to Survey Deep Sea Minerals

Glomar Minerals, Inc., an American seabed minerals company, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary UK Seabed Resources Limited (UKSR) will embark on its fourth major exploration campaign to the Pacific Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) this week.

Nodules found within the Company’s two CCZ license areas are rich in manganese, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earths—minerals critical to defense, aerospace, energy, and modern manufacturing. The new 75-day research mission will be the first to gather geological and biological samples in UKSR’s second license area, UK2, in over forty years. This will build on the exploration work already conducted in UK1 since 2015.

By gathering both resource and environmental data on a single campaign, Glomar Minerals continues to build the integrated dataset required to advance toward commercial recovery and bring polymetallic nodules to market. The environmental data collected will contribute to ongoing efforts to understand and minimize the potential impacts of future nodule recovery. Findings from this expedition will be shared through peer-reviewed publications and public databases.

In May 2026, Glomar Minerals announced Project Infinity, a consortium agreement with Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited to build a domestic critical minerals processing facility in the United States. Project Infinity, which has narrowed to four finalist sites across Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas, is designed to refine polymetallic nodules and terrestrial cobalt into market-ready materials. Nodule samples collected during this campaign will feed directly into processing design work for Project Infinity, an early step toward reducing U.S. reliance on foreign-controlled critical mineral supply chains.