Union Maritime Takes Delivery of LNG and Wind-Powered LR2 Tanker

Union Maritime has taken delivery of what it said is the world’s first long-range 2 (LR2) tanker powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and wind-assisted propulsion.

The vessel, MT SPA, was delivered on January 6 in Jingjiang, China, and was built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. It is a high-specification LNG dual-fuel LR2 tanker fitted with WindWings technology, combining alternative fuel capability with wind-assisted propulsion.

Union Maritime said the vessel was designed to reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency and commercial performance. MT SPA has been designed to comply with FuelEU Maritime requirements through to 2040, including FuelEU Phase 3.

Performance assessments show the tanker achieves almost a 50% improvement against the Energy Efficiency Design Index baseline and more than a 27% improvement versus the EEDI Phase 3 requirement.

The vessel is the first of two LNG dual-fuel LR2 tankers with wind-assisted propulsion ordered by Union Maritime from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. The second vessel is scheduled for delivery in March 2026.

MT SPA forms part of Union Maritime’s LR2 newbuild program, in which vessels are named after iconic Formula 1 circuits. The program supports a broader fleet renewal strategy focused on efficiency, performance and sustainability.

“The delivery of MT SPA marks an important step in the delivery of our long-term strategy. By combining LNG dual fuel capability with wind assisted propulsion, we are investing in solutions that deliver tangible emissions reductions today, while retaining the flexibility required for the future,” said Laurent Cadji, managing director at Union Maritime.