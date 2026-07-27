United States, Norway Complete North Atlantic Interoperability Exercise

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully completed a major interoperability exercise conducted by the crews of Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) and Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Hopen, marking a significant milestone in international Arctic cooperation and operational readiness.

The exercise, part of Operation Arctic Cohesion (OAC) 2026, took place from July 8 to 15 off the coast of New England and ashore in Newport, Rhode Island.

During the exercise, the crews of Stone and Hopen focused on building familiarity, strengthening coordinated response, and improving seamanship. Highlights of the event included crew exchanges to share best practices, joint underway training, and discussions on Arctic coast guard operations.

The two coast guards are part of the Arctic Coast Guard Forum (ACGF) and the combination of engagements built further understanding between the services. The exercise was observed by members from ACGF partner nations Canada and Finland to capture lessons learned to carry forward to other ACGF states.

“As the Arctic domain grows more complex, strategic collaboration is vital to safeguarding the region and ensuring we can respond effectively to evolving demands,” said Capt. Anne O’Connell, commanding officer of Stone. “Exercises like this demonstrate that we are stronger together than we are apart, and the U.S. Coast Guard looks forward to continuing to strengthen our international partnerships to ensure we are collectively ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”

OAC 2026 is a multi-phase deployment running from June 19 to August 11, 2026. Hopen’s voyage began in Norway and continued to Iceland and the United States to participate in the International Naval Review 250 in New York. Following the exercise with Stone, Hopen will participate in engagements in Canada, Greenland, and Iceland before returning to Norway. The nearly two-month deployment reflects a shared commitment to maritime safety and regional stability across the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The ACGF is an operationally focused partnership that brings together the Arctic countries to strengthen maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship across the High North. Through joint exercises, shared practices, and coordinated presence, the ACGF seek common solutions to maritime issues in areas such as search and rescue, emergency response, fisheries oversight, and crisis management.