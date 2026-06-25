UN-Led Hormuz Evacuation Scheme Moves 57 Ships Through Strait

Some 57 ships carrying an estimated 1,100 seafarers have transited the Strait of Hormuz since June 23 under a United Nations evacuation plan launched this week, data from the U.N.'s shipping agency showed on Thursday.

These are the first numbers to be released by the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization for the initiative, which will enable hundreds of ships with some 11,000 seafarers to leave the strait.

According to current IMO data, 12 ships sailed through during the morning of June 25, 32 during June 24 and 13 during June 23.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Editing by Louise Heavens)