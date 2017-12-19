The New CMA CGM Unmatched Service Offering

CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, has announced the launch of the Ocean Alliance Day Two Product.

Based on the success of Ocean Alliance, the Ocean Alliance Day Two Product will strengthen CMA CGM’s service offering by providing even better services and upgrades to the Group’s customers. The new offering will start in April 2018.

The Ocean Alliance Day Two Product will have an estimated carrying capacity of around 3.6 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) with around 340 containerships deployed on 41 services. CMA CGM will continue to play a major role within the alliance, deploying a fleet of 122 ships.

The evolution of Ocean Alliance highlights the commitment of its members to optimize their offering by adding new services to serve customers even better:

20 Transpacific services, 6 Asia-Europe services, 4 Asia-Mediterranean services, 4 Transatlantic services, 5 Asia-Middle East services, 2 Asia-Red Sea services; on the Transatlantic trade, the new offering will provide an increased coverage of the East Coast with CMA CGM splitting its Victory Bridge service to offer two specific services to the East Coast of the United States (Independence Bridge) and to the Gulf of Mexico and Mexico (Victory Bridge).

On the occasion of this announcement, Olivier Nivoix, Senior Vice President Ocean Alliance Lines, stated: “Ocean Alliance has been a fantastic success from a customer perspective since its launch last spring and we are very enthusiastic to announce our Day Two Product. This new product perfectly illustrates our customer centric strategy, by improving the service level provided with new solutions in key areas such as US East Coast, Red Sea, Middle East Gulf and Europe.”

Ocean Alliance: The world’s largest operational agreement between shipping companies, 4 major actors in the shipping industry: CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL, Launched in Spring 2017 with 40 services on 7 trades and Long Term duration agreement.