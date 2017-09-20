Uotinen Joins Robert Allan Ltd.

Related News
TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint
Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
IMO for Spreading Cyber Security
Cyber security awareness on board ships plays an important role in ensuring the safety and security of shipping around the globe.
Are US Navy Accidents Linked to Budget Caps?
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that he was working to see if there was a link between a spate of recent…
Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea
The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…
Maritime Software: On the Origin of Meaning
The IT sector, like most other industries, is awash with technical jargon, terminology, acronyms and abbreviations that have very specific meanings.
Warning on Hazards of Carrying Bauxite by Ship
A new warning that bauxite may become unstable when carried in bulk on a ship, potentially causing the vessel to capsize…
Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2017 Begins
A group of warships departed Sydney on 4 September to participate in a series of key military exercises throughout the Indo…
BP's Thunder Horse Platform Shut Temporarily on Power Issue
BP Plc halted production at its Thunder Horse platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday following a power outage, a company…
Top Maritime News
BWTS Manufacturer OceanSaver Bankrupt
Insufficient liquidity has led Norwegian ballast water treatment system manufacturer OceanSaver to file for bankruptcy.
CMA CGM Confirms Order for Nine Mega Ships
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, said it expected operating profits to improve further in the second half as the market
Toyota Backs Japanese $1.8 Bln LNG Vessel Order
Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation is turning to LNG-powered ships to transport its cars across the globe
Seadrill Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Seadrill Limited, one of the world’s largest offshore drilling companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the Southern District