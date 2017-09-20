Marine Link
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Uotinen Joins Robert Allan Ltd.

September 20, 2017

Sami Uotinen (Photo: Robert Allan Ltd.)

Sami Uotinen (Photo: Robert Allan Ltd.)

Sami Uotinen will join naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. on October 1, responsible for European Business Development initiatives, operating from Turku, Finland.
 
Uotinen, a graduate naval architect, joins Robert Allan Ltd. from Rolls Royce, where he has worked since 2000, most recently as North American Sales Manager for Z-Drive propulsion. He has also held positions at Aquamaster, Kamewa and Kvaerner Masa Yards.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News