Marine Link
Thursday, October 22, 2026

Urals Prices Fall to Lowest in Six Weeks at Russian Ports

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 21, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Sunshine Seeds

© Adobe Stock/Sunshine Seeds

Urals crude prices at Russia's Baltic and Black Sea ports fell to their lowest levels in one and a half months this week, according to Reuters monitoring and LSEG data, as the dated Brent benchmark also weakened and freight costs stayed high.

  • Free-on-board prices for Urals crude for loading at Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk this week fell to around $80 per barrel for the first time since early September.

  • Increased supply in physical markets for prompt dates weakened the dated Brent benchmark.

  • High freight costs also influenced Russian sellers' revenues, traders said.

  • The availability of tankers and extreme war risks in the Black Sea and the Red Sea make shipping very expensive.

  • Urals differentials also weakened in India, the main market for the grade, to near parity with dated Brent.

  • Weak refining margins in Asia reduced buying appetite for crude.

  • Fuel supplies to world's market have been restored in part by a US-Russia agreement for diesel supplies and China's increase of fuel exports.

  • The Urals FOB prices jumped above $100 per barrel in September and October as a result of oil export disruption caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

  • Urals crude at Russia's western ports jumped above $110 per barrel on September 16 to the highest level since April 2026.

  • Changes in Urals prices have a significant impact on Russia's oil and gas tax revenues and overall budget income as they are an indicator used to calculate the oil extraction tax.

(1$=82,8879 )

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Propane’s Port Play: From Terminal Equipment to the Tug Cheyenne

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week