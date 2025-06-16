Marine Link
Monday, June 16, 2025

US Aircraft Carrier Steams Toward Middle East Tensions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 16, 2025

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left the South China Sea on Monday morning heading west, according to data from ship tracking website Marine Traffic, after a reception for its planned port call in central Vietnam was cancelled.

The carrier had planned to visit Danang City later this week, but two sources, including one diplomat, said a formal reception slated for June 20 had been called off.

One of the sources said the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi had informed him about the cancellation, due to "an emergent operational requirement".

The embassy didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group conducted maritime security operations in the South China Sea last week, as "part of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in the Indo-Pacific," according to the website of the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Data from Marine Traffic showed the carrier on Monday morning was moving west in the direction of the Middle East, where the battle between Israel and Iran is escalating.

(Reuters)



Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Challenges to Lifecycle Design with Greener Solutions

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week