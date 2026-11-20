The U.S. Coast Guard has commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter, USCGC Marvin Perrett (WPC 1164), during a ceremony in New Orleans, ahead of the vessel's deployment to its homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Julia Street Cruise Ship Terminal, marking the cutter's official entry into active service.

Following commissioning, the vessel and its crew will transit to San Juan, from where they will conduct operations across the Caribbean and the United States' southern maritime approaches.

Its missions will include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and homeland security operations.

The Sentinel-class cutter is equipped with advanced maritime sensors, integrated intelligence and communications systems, and capabilities for deploying pursuit boats over the horizon.

The Coast Guard said the vessel would strengthen its capacity to conduct maritime security, border protection and search and rescue missions in the region.

The cutter is named after Marvin Perrett, a New Orleans native and Coast Guard veteran who operated Higgins landing craft during World War II, participating in the Normandy landings and subsequent operations in southern France and the Pacific.

Perrett later received a Knight of the Legion of Honor medal from France in recognition of his wartime service.