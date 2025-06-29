U.S. Coast Guard to Extend Credit for ATB Service

As there is currently a shortage of mariners, the U.S. Coast Guard has considered the barrier to mariner career progression presented by Title 46 CFR 11.211(d), Service on Articulated Tug Barges (ATB) and Integrated Tug Barges (ITB). This regulation limits the crediting of sea service based on the aggregate tonnage of the ATB or ITB to a two-for-one basis up to only 50% of the required service.

The inability to receive sea service credit for the aggregate tonnage of the ATB or ITB limits career progression and is unnecessarily burdensome for mariners holding unlimited tonnage endorsements, said Mayte Medina, Chief, Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing.

The Coast Guard will therefore recognize service on ATBs and ITBs, with an aggregate tonnage above 1,600 gross register tons (GRT), day-for-day toward the required service on vessels over 1,600 GRT when seeking a raise-of-grade for unlimited tonnage officer endorsements. This credit will only apply to those ATBs and ITBs that operate exclusively as a composite unit.

This should be documented by the company on the mariner’s service letter or in supplemental documentation when a certificate of discharge is used.

Mariners with pending applications who have submitted service on ATBs may need to provide additional information to verify that service on ATBs and/or ITBs was solely as a single unit to obtain this credit on their current application.



