US Coast Guard Studying Columbia River Entrance

The U.S. Coast Guard is studying and seeking public comment on the Columbia River entrance in the Pacific Northwest as it seeks to validate the adequacy of the existing aids to navigation system, as well as to get a better understanding of the uses of the waterway and general safety issues.

The Coast Guard's Waterways Analysis and Management System study will look at the Columbia River entrance up to Statute Mile 15/Buoy 39, including Baker Bay, Chinook Channel, Skipanon Channel and Youngs Bay.

WAMS focuses on the waterway’s present ATON system, marine casualty information, port/harbor resources, changes in marine vessel usage (both recreational and commercial) and future development projects.

The comment deadline will be June 30, 2021.