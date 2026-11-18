The US military will treat ships that receive cargo at sea from vessels loaded in Iran as attempting to evade its blockade of Iranian ports and could take action against them, according to an advisory issued by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday.

The US naval blockade on Iran-related oil exports was first imposed on April 13 and lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran. It was reimposed on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

"Any ship that receives cargo via a ship-to-ship transfer with a vessel subject to the blockade and carrying cargo loaded at an Iranian port or coastline may be considered to be evading the blockade, even if it has not entered Iranian ports or the Iranian coastline," CENTCOM said in an update.

"Such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, captured, or directed to proceed to the Iranian port where the cargo originated."

Ships that fail to comply immediately with lawful orders from blockade or boarding forces could face enforcement action, "including the use of force consistent with applicable law", the advisory added.

Iran has managed to export some liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel since July, despite the US naval blockade, according to shipping intelligence and security sources who spoke to Reuters in October.

Iran's crude exports, however, have remained near a standstill for months, shipping sources say.

(Reuters)