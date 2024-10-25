US Judge Approves Shipping Companies' Settlement with DOJ Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse

A U.S. judge approved on Friday a $102 million settlement by the companies that owned and operated the ship that struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, killing six people.

The payment, approved by U.S. District Judge James Bredar, resolves the U.S. government's claims after the Justice Department filed a civil claim in September seeking $103 million from two Singaporean companies, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited.

A spokesperson for the companies said on Friday they had agreed to pay even though they deny liability. The spokesperson also noted the companies are fully insured for the settlement costs and that no punitive damages have been imposed.

The settlement covers money the U.S. government spent responding to the disaster and clearing the wreck of the Dali ship and bridge debris from the Port of Baltimore so the waterway could reopen in June.

The state of Maryland, which estimates that it will cost $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion to rebuild the bridge and anticipates completion by fall 2028, separately filed claims against the companies for the cost of the bridge, cleanup efforts, environmental claims and other costs.

The shipping companies face additional claims from the families of those killed, workers affected by the port shutdown, Baltimore City and County, insurance companies, a utility and others and the spokesperson said they will challenge them.

"It is important to highlight that the Federal Government’s claim was unique and significantly different from other claims, as it fell outside the usual limitation of liability framework," the spokesperson said, adding the companies "are prepared to vigorously defend themselves ... to establish that they were not responsible for the incident."

The National Transportation Safety Board said in May that the Dali lost electrical power several times before it crashed into the bridge in the Patapsco River. The FBI opened a criminal investigation in April into the disaster.





(Reuters - Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)