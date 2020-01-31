U.S. Lifts Sanctions on a Dalian Unit of COSCO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 31, 2020

The United States on Friday will lift sanctions on at least one Dalian unit of Chinese tanker company COSCO that Washington accused of transporting Iranian oil, a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump blacklisted the Dalian units of COSCO on Sept. 25 in a move that pushed global freight costs to record highs and disrupted shipping markets.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News