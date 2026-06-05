US Merchant Marine Academy Names US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll as Commencement Speaker

The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) announced that U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll will deliver the 90th commencement address at USMMA for the Class of 2026 on Monday, June 22.

“We are excited to welcome Secretary Driscoll to Kings Point. His distinguished service and leadership are particularly meaningful for the Class of 2026 as they prepare to sail on their license and commission into military service during challenging times in the world,” said USMMA Superintendent Rear Admiral Anthony Ceraolo. “Our partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers is so critical to the success of our campus modernization program, and we look forward to building on this partnership to deliver the world-class campus our midshipmen deserve.”