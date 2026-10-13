Marine Link
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

US Natural Gad Futures Remain Steady Ahead of Mild Weather

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 13, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Jose Luis Stephens

© Adobe Stock/Jose Luis Stephens

US natural gas futures held steady on Tuesday as bearish forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected offset a bullish drop in daily output to an eight-month low.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 0.2 cent, or 0.1%, to $3.169 per million British thermal units.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states slid from record highs of 113.3 bcfd in August and September to 110.6 bcfd so far in October.

That drop in average output so far in October was due to a combination of Hurricane Isaias production shut-ins and force majeure incidents and problems on pipelines in Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia and elsewhere over the past month or so.

On a daily basis, LSEG said output was on track to drop to an eight-month low of around 107.1 bcfd on Tuesday, even as production slowly returns in the Gulf of Mexico after Isaias.

The US Marine Minerals Administration, which oversees development of offshore energy, said just about 25% or 0.5 bcfd of offshore Gulf of Mexico gas was still shut-in on Monday, down from a peak of 59% or 1.3 bcfd shut-in on October 9 when Isaias crashed into the Florida Panhandle.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG said average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from 103.9 bcfd this week to 106.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.


LNG EXPORTS

Average gas flows to the nine major US LNG export plants fell to 17.4 bcfd so far in October, down from 17.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.

Around the world, gas traded at $28 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark in Europe, a 45-month high, and $26 at the Japan-Korea Marker benchmark in Asia. 

Global gas prices have spiked in recent years primarily due to supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the US-Israeli war with Iran this year.

Prices in the US, however, have not reacted much to the war in Iran because the US produces all the gas it consumes domestically and US LNG companies are already liquefying as much fuel as they can.

No matter how high global gas prices go, the US cannot export much more LNG until units under construction enter service in coming months and years.



Week ended Oct 9 Forecast

Week ended  Oct 2 Actual

Year ago Oct 9

Five-year average (2021-2025) Oct 9



US weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+77

+85

+80

+90


US total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,577

3,500

3,710

3,522


US total storage versus 5-year average

+1.6%

+2.0%
















Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NGc1>

3.12

3.17

3.35

3.62

3.79

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>

28.20

27.57

10.88

11.94

18.51

Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>

26.09

25.98

11.11

12.24

18.12













LSEG US Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days 






Total Two-Week Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

US GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)

115

114

116

128

147

US GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)

52

57

44

47

34

US GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)

167

171

160

175

181







LSEG US Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts, and US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Monthly and Annual Pipeline Imports and Exports







Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

US Supply (bcfd)






US Lower 48 Dry Production

111.1

109.4

110.6

106.5

106.8

US Imports from Canada

7.0

7.0

7.3

7.5

8.6

US LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total US Supply

118.1

116.4

117.8

114.0

115.4







US Demand (bcfd)






US Exports to Canada

2.2

2.1

2.0

2.5

2.8

US Exports to Mexico

7.5

7.0

7.4

6.5

6.6

US LNG Export Feedgas

17.0

18.4

18.7

16.6

16.0

US Commercial

5.8

6.1

7.8

6.7

9.4

US Residential

5.1

5.1

8.0

7.5

13.4

US Power Plant

38.7

35.3

31.4

33.4

36.0

US Industrial

22.4

22.3

23.1

22.7

23.5

US Plant Fuel

5.5

5.4

5.5

5.6

5.6

US Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.1

3.0

3.5

US Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Total US Consumption

79.8

76.4

77.9

79.1

91.6

Total US Demand

106.5

103.9

106.1

104.7

117.0







N/A = Not Available












US Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)

2027 Current Day % of Normal Forecast

2027  Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2026 % of Normal Actual

2025 % of Normal Actual

2024 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep 

92

92

83

76

74

Jan-Jul

86

86

90

78

76

Oct-Sep

87

86

93

80

77







US weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA







Week ended Oct 16

Week ended Oct 9

2025

2024

2023

Wind

17

8

11

11

10

Solar

7

8

6

5

4

Hydro

4

5

6

6

6

Other

1

2

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

37

44

40

42

41

Coal

15

16

18

16

17

Nuclear

18

18

18

19

19







SNL US Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>

3.10

3.10

3.19

3.52

3.72

Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>

0.88

0.88

2.26

3.53

3.56

PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>

3.56

3.56

3.58

3.42

5.47

Enbridge South (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>

0.61

0.61

2.12

2.79

2.96

Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>

2.44

2.44

2.92

3.23

3.60

Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>

1.17

1.17

2.51

6.08

5.04

SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>

3.20

3.20

3.22

3.60

5.71

Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>

1.89

1.89

0.00

1.03

2.88

AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>

1.24

1.24

0.95

1.13

2.13







Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) US Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>

54.23

36.00

44.36

77.12

61.67

PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>

160.26

123.96

57.52

60.23

54.47

Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>

57.92

48.36

45.49

44.81

68.96

Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>

20.50

25.83

26.78

34.82

59.94

South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>

27.17

36.26

27.16

28.44

53.02


 (Reuters)

With the advent of fuel transition, digitalization, AI and autonomy, innovation in vessel design and operation proceeds at unprecedented speed.
Read the Magazine

Autonomy Offshore: Uncrewed Systems Move from Trials to Critical Operations

From Data to Decisions: METIS Seeks the Intelligence Behind the Numbers

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week