US Natural Gas Futures Ease 1% on Ample Gas in Storage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 20, 2025

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on near-record output and ample amounts of gas in storage despite near-historic flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for colder weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The price decline also came despite a federal storage report that showed energy firms pulled gas out of storage for the first time this winter during last week's cold weather.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $4.513 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:33 a.m. EST (1533 GMT).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled 14 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended November 14.

That was in line with the 13-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of three bcf during the same week last year and an average build of 12 bcf over the past five years (2020-2024). 


SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 109.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 107.3 bcfd in October and a record monthly high of 108.3 bcfd in August.

Record output so far this year has allowed energy companies to stockpile more gas than usual. There was about 4% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. 

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across the country will remain warmer than normal through November 26 before turning colder than normal from November 28 to December 5.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold around 118.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big LNG export plants operating in the U.S. rose to 18.0 bcfd so far in November, up from a record 16.6 bcfd in October.

In other LNG news, the Imsaikah LNG vessel continued to move across the Atlantic Ocean to Exxon Mobil/QatarEnergy's 2.4-bcfd Golden Pass LNG export plant under construction in Texas, according to LSEG data and analysts' comments.

The ship, expected to arrive at Golden Pass around November 29, is carrying LNG from Qatar that traders and analysts say will be used to cool equipment as part of the commissioning of the plant. The facility is expected to start producing LNG later this year or early next year.

The United States became the world's biggest LNG producer in 2023, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as surging global prices fed demand for more exports, due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Around the world, gas traded near $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility  benchmark in Europe and at a two-month high of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia. 



Week ended Nov 14 Actual 

Week ended Nov 7 Actual

Year ago Nov 14

Five-year average Nov 14



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-14

+45

+3

+12


U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,946

3,960

3,969

3,800


U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+3.8%

+4.5%
















Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2024

Five-Year Average (2019-2023)

Henry Hub <NGc1>

4.56

4.55

2.98

2.41

3.52

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>

10.49

10.43

13.89

10.95

15.47

Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>

11.54

11.53

14.12

11.89

15.23













LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days






Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) HDDs

317

298

298

312

332

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

13

7

9

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

328

311

305

321

339







LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts







Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2020-2024) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)






U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

109.4

108.8

108.7

102.7

99.2

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.7

8.2

N/A

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

117.7

117.6

116.9

N/A

107.3







U.S. Demand (bcfd)






U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

3.0

3.0

N/A

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

6.0

6.4

N/A

5.7

U.S. LNG Export Feedgas

18.3

18.4

18.0

13.9

12.2

U.S. Commercial

11.6

10.9

11.4

10.8

11.0

U.S. Residential

17.2

16.2

17.4

16.4

15.7

U.S. Power Plant

30.8

32.2

30.2

31.9

30.0

U.S. Industrial

24.1

23.5

23.9

23.8

24.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

3.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Consumption

91.7

90.7

90.9

90.8

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

118.9

118.0

118.2

N/A

110.5







N/A = Not Available












U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30)

2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast

2026  Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2025 % of Normal Actual

2024

% of Normal Actual

2023

% of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep 

89

88

76

74

83

Jan-Jul

86

85

78

76

77

Oct-Sep

87

85

80

77

76







U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA







Week ended Nov 21

Week ended Nov 14

2024

2023

2022

Wind

13

14

11

10

11

Solar

5

6

5

4

3

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

1

1

1

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

38

37

42

41

38

Coal

17

17

16

17

21

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19







SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2024

Five-Year Average (2019-2023)

Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>

3.94

3.70

2.10

2.19

3.49

Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>

  3.66

3.45

1.99

1.98

3.29

PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>

  4.16

3.98

3.29

3.04

5.47

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>

  3.55

3.30

1.83

1.68

2.77

Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>

  3.69

3.48

1.98

2.00

3.41

Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>

  4.79

4.63

2.70

2.88

4.27

SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>

  4.12

3.87

2.55

2.47

5.92

Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>

0.67

1.16

0.33

0.77

2.91

AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>

1.91

1.58

0.98

0.96

2.28







ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2024

Five-Year Average (2019-2023)

New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>

79.14

70.89

44.71

47.35

48.44

PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>

71.44

72.08

35.99

41.98

45.33

Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX>

55.21

51.27

37.13

63.89

61.73

Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>

46.50

40.37

29.23

39.50

62.42

SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX>

47.39

44.32

30.01

31.30

58.87


(Reuters)

