US Natural Gas Futures Ease 1% on Ample Gas in Storage

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on near-record output and ample amounts of gas in storage despite near-historic flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for colder weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The price decline also came despite a federal storage report that showed energy firms pulled gas out of storage for the first time this winter during last week's cold weather.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $4.513 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:33 a.m. EST (1533 GMT).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled 14 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended November 14.

That was in line with the 13-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of three bcf during the same week last year and an average build of 12 bcf over the past five years (2020-2024).





SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 109.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 107.3 bcfd in October and a record monthly high of 108.3 bcfd in August.

Record output so far this year has allowed energy companies to stockpile more gas than usual. There was about 4% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across the country will remain warmer than normal through November 26 before turning colder than normal from November 28 to December 5.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold around 118.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big LNG export plants operating in the U.S. rose to 18.0 bcfd so far in November, up from a record 16.6 bcfd in October.

In other LNG news, the Imsaikah LNG vessel continued to move across the Atlantic Ocean to Exxon Mobil/QatarEnergy's 2.4-bcfd Golden Pass LNG export plant under construction in Texas, according to LSEG data and analysts' comments.

The ship, expected to arrive at Golden Pass around November 29, is carrying LNG from Qatar that traders and analysts say will be used to cool equipment as part of the commissioning of the plant. The facility is expected to start producing LNG later this year or early next year.

The United States became the world's biggest LNG producer in 2023, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as surging global prices fed demand for more exports, due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Around the world, gas traded near $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark in Europe and at a two-month high of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia.







Week ended Nov 14 Actual Week ended Nov 7 Actual Year ago Nov 14 Five-year average Nov 14



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -14 +45 +3 +12

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,946 3,960 3,969 3,800

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +3.8% +4.5%





























Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2024 Five-Year Average (2019-2023) Henry Hub <NGc1> 4.56 4.55 2.98 2.41 3.52 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 10.49 10.43 13.89 10.95 15.47 Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 11.54 11.53 14.12 11.89 15.23























LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days









Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) HDDs 317 298 298 312 332 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 13 7 9 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 328 311 305 321 339











LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts











Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2020-2024) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)









U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109.4 108.8 108.7 102.7 99.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.7 8.2 N/A 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 117.7 117.6 116.9 N/A 107.3











U.S. Demand (bcfd)









U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.0 3.0 N/A 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 6.0 6.4 N/A 5.7 U.S. LNG Export Feedgas 18.3 18.4 18.0 13.9 12.2 U.S. Commercial 11.6 10.9 11.4 10.8 11.0 U.S. Residential 17.2 16.2 17.4 16.4 15.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.8 32.2 30.2 31.9 30.0 U.S. Industrial 24.1 23.5 23.9 23.8 24.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 3.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Consumption 91.7 90.7 90.9 90.8 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 118.9 118.0 118.2 N/A 110.5











N/A = Not Available





















U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30) 2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast 2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2025 % of Normal Actual 2024 % of Normal Actual 2023 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 89 88 76 74 83 Jan-Jul 86 85 78 76 77 Oct-Sep 87 85 80 77 76











U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA











Week ended Nov 21 Week ended Nov 14 2024 2023 2022 Wind 13 14 11 10 11 Solar 5 6 5 4 3 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 1 1 1 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 38 37 42 41 38 Coal 17 17 16 17 21 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19











SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2024 Five-Year Average (2019-2023) Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 3.94 3.70 2.10 2.19 3.49 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 3.66 3.45 1.99 1.98 3.29 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 4.16 3.98 3.29 3.04 5.47 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 3.55 3.30 1.83 1.68 2.77 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 3.69 3.48 1.98 2.00 3.41 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 4.79 4.63 2.70 2.88 4.27 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 4.12 3.87 2.55 2.47 5.92 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 0.67 1.16 0.33 0.77 2.91 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 1.91 1.58 0.98 0.96 2.28











ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2024 Five-Year Average (2019-2023) New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX> 79.14 70.89 44.71 47.35 48.44 PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX> 71.44 72.08 35.99 41.98 45.33 Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX> 55.21 51.27 37.13 63.89 61.73 Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX> 46.50 40.37 29.23 39.50 62.42 SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX> 47.39 44.32 30.01 31.30 58.87





