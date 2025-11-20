US Natural Gas Futures Ease 1% on Ample Gas in Storage
U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on near-record output and ample amounts of gas in storage despite near-historic flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for colder weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The price decline also came despite a federal storage report that showed energy firms pulled gas out of storage for the first time this winter during last week's cold weather.
Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $4.513 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:33 a.m. EST (1533 GMT).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms pulled 14 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended November 14.
That was in line with the 13-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of three bcf during the same week last year and an average build of 12 bcf over the past five years (2020-2024).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 109.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 107.3 bcfd in October and a record monthly high of 108.3 bcfd in August.
Record output so far this year has allowed energy companies to stockpile more gas than usual. There was about 4% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year.
Meteorologists forecast temperatures across the country will remain warmer than normal through November 26 before turning colder than normal from November 28 to December 5.
LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold around 118.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big LNG export plants operating in the U.S. rose to 18.0 bcfd so far in November, up from a record 16.6 bcfd in October.
In other LNG news, the Imsaikah LNG vessel continued to move across the Atlantic Ocean to Exxon Mobil/QatarEnergy's 2.4-bcfd Golden Pass LNG export plant under construction in Texas, according to LSEG data and analysts' comments.
The ship, expected to arrive at Golden Pass around November 29, is carrying LNG from Qatar that traders and analysts say will be used to cool equipment as part of the commissioning of the plant. The facility is expected to start producing LNG later this year or early next year.
The United States became the world's biggest LNG producer in 2023, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as surging global prices fed demand for more exports, due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Around the world, gas traded near $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark in Europe and at a two-month high of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia.
Week ended Nov 14 Actual
Week ended Nov 7 Actual
Year ago Nov 14
Five-year average Nov 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-14
+45
+3
+12
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,946
3,960
3,969
3,800
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+3.8%
+4.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2024
Five-Year Average (2019-2023)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
4.56
4.55
2.98
2.41
3.52
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
10.49
10.43
13.89
10.95
15.47
Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
11.54
11.53
14.12
11.89
15.23
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) HDDs
317
298
298
312
332
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
13
7
9
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
328
311
305
321
339
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2020-2024) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.4
108.8
108.7
102.7
99.2
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.7
8.2
N/A
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
117.7
117.6
116.9
N/A
107.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
3.0
3.0
N/A
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
6.0
6.4
N/A
5.7
U.S. LNG Export Feedgas
18.3
18.4
18.0
13.9
12.2
U.S. Commercial
11.6
10.9
11.4
10.8
11.0
U.S. Residential
17.2
16.2
17.4
16.4
15.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.8
32.2
30.2
31.9
30.0
U.S. Industrial
24.1
23.5
23.9
23.8
24.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
3.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Consumption
91.7
90.7
90.9
90.8
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
118.9
118.0
118.2
N/A
110.5
N/A = Not Available
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30)
2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2025 % of Normal Actual
2024
% of Normal Actual
2023
% of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
89
88
76
74
83
Jan-Jul
86
85
78
76
77
Oct-Sep
87
85
80
77
76
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 21
Week ended Nov 14
2024
2023
2022
Wind
13
14
11
10
11
Solar
5
6
5
4
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
1
1
1
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
38
37
42
41
38
Coal
17
17
16
17
21
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2024
Five-Year Average (2019-2023)
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
3.94
3.70
2.10
2.19
3.49
Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>
3.66
3.45
1.99
1.98
3.29
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
4.16
3.98
3.29
3.04
5.47
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
3.55
3.30
1.83
1.68
2.77
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
3.69
3.48
1.98
2.00
3.41
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
4.79
4.63
2.70
2.88
4.27
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
4.12
3.87
2.55
2.47
5.92
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
0.67
1.16
0.33
0.77
2.91
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
1.91
1.58
0.98
0.96
2.28
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2024
Five-Year Average (2019-2023)
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
79.14
70.89
44.71
47.35
48.44
PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>
71.44
72.08
35.99
41.98
45.33
Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX>
55.21
51.27
37.13
63.89
61.73
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
46.50
40.37
29.23
39.50
62.42
SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX>
47.39
44.32
30.01
31.30
58.87
(Reuters)