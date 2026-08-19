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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

US Natural Gas Futures Reach Four-Week High

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 19, 2026

© Adobe Stock/SDF_QWE

© Adobe Stock/SDF_QWE

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a near four-week high on Wednesday, supported by forecasts for hotter weather and firm oil prices, while investors awaited a federal storage report due this week. 

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.6 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.87 per million British thermal units, their highest level since July 24. 

Oil prices steadied near a three-week high on uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other ongoing supply disruptions in the market. 

"(Natgas) market is currently edging higher... with the help of some bullish adjustments to the short-term 1–2-week temperature outlooks," consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note.     

Meteorologists forecast mostly warmer-than-normal temperatures through September 2, as Cooling Degree Days rose to 217 on Wednesday from 212 on Tuesday. CDDs measure energy demand to cool buildings.

About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

"While the weather-related demand factor may be supporting gas values during the past couple of sessions, the supply side of the equation remains as a major impediment toward sustainable price strength," Ritterbusch added. 

Investors now await the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report which is due on Thursday.    

Record output and mild spring weather this year have allowed energy firms to keep the amount of gas in inventory higher than the five-year (2021-2025) average since March.

Gas inventories have remained in surplus despite weeks of above-normal temperatures this summer.


SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was up to 111.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a monthly record high of 110.7 bcfd in July.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slip from 114.8 bcfd this week to 113.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.        

Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants stand at 17.2 bcfd so far in August, unchanged from July and slightly lower than a monthly record high of 17.4 bcfd in June.

Elsewhere, benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices traded in a narrow range amid soft demand and strong supply while prospects for a deal to end the nearly six-month U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran receded. 



Week ended Aug 14 Forecast

Week ended  Aug 7 Actual

Year ago Aug 14 

Five-year average (2021-2025) Aug 14



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+21

+33

+19

+29


U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,174

3,153

3,197

2,984


U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+6.4%

+6.7%
















Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NGc1>

2.78

2.72

2.89

3.62

3.79

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>

21.66

21.31

11.13

11.94

18.51

Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>

21.89

21.62

11.63

12.24

18.12













LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days 






Total Two-Week Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)

4

4

9

5

6

U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)

217

212

139

160

151

U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)

221

216

148

165

157







LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts







Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)






U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

111.7

112.2

112.3

N/A

101.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

6.9

7.5

N/A

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

N/A

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

119.1

119.2

119.8

N/A

109.4







U.S. Demand (bcfd)






U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.5

2.5

N/A

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.5

7.4

7.5

N/A

6.7

U.S. LNG Export Feedgas

17.3

17.3

17.1

N/A

11.4

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.6

N/A

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

N/A

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

49.7

49.8

48.6

N/A

45.3

U.S. Industrial

21.8

21.8

21.8

N/A

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.5

5.5

5.5

N/A

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.3

N/A

3.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

N/A

0.2

Total U.S. Consumption

87.5

87.6

86.5

N/A

83.2

Total U.S. Demand

115

114.8

113.6

N/A

103.6







N/A = Not Available












U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)

2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast

2026  Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2025 % of Normal Actual

2024

% of Normal Actual

2023

% of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep 

83

83

76

74

83

Jan-Jul

90

90

78

76

77

Oct-Sep

93

93

80

77

76







U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA







Week ended Aug 21

Week ended Aug 14

2025

2024

2023

Wind

6

9

11

11

10

Solar

8

8

6

5

4

Hydro

4

4

6

6

6

Other

1

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

45

44

40

42

41

Coal

18

17

18

16

17

Nuclear

16

16

18

19

19







SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>

2.82

2.77

2.91

3.52

3.72

Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>

1.94

1.90

2.23

3.53

3.56

PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>

3.57

3.35

3.23

3.42

5.47

Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>

1.81

1.75

2.06

2.79

2.96

Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>

2.58

2.58

2.63

3.23

3.60

Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>

2.15

2.10

2.55

6.08

5.04

SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>

4.07

3.73

3.41

3.60

5.71

Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>

2.06

2.16

1.57

1.03

2.88

AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>

1.61

1.52

0.51

1.13

2.13







Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>

54.71

57.35

59.26

77.12

61.67

PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>

73.72

71.58

46.80

60.23

54.47

Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>

69.13

58.45

50.02

44.81

68.96

Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>

68.00

65.17

51.19

34.82

59.94

South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>

48.57

44.64

38.33

28.44

53.02


 (Reuters)

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