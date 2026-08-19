US Natural Gas Futures Reach Four-Week High
U.S. natural gas futures rose to a near four-week high on Wednesday, supported by forecasts for hotter weather and firm oil prices, while investors awaited a federal storage report due this week.
Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.6 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.87 per million British thermal units, their highest level since July 24.
Oil prices steadied near a three-week high on uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other ongoing supply disruptions in the market.
"(Natgas) market is currently edging higher... with the help of some bullish adjustments to the short-term 1–2-week temperature outlooks," consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note.
Meteorologists forecast mostly warmer-than-normal temperatures through September 2, as Cooling Degree Days rose to 217 on Wednesday from 212 on Tuesday. CDDs measure energy demand to cool buildings.
About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.
"While the weather-related demand factor may be supporting gas values during the past couple of sessions, the supply side of the equation remains as a major impediment toward sustainable price strength," Ritterbusch added.
Investors now await the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report which is due on Thursday.
Record output and mild spring weather this year have allowed energy firms to keep the amount of gas in inventory higher than the five-year (2021-2025) average since March.
Gas inventories have remained in surplus despite weeks of above-normal temperatures this summer.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was up to 111.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a monthly record high of 110.7 bcfd in July.
LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slip from 114.8 bcfd this week to 113.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants stand at 17.2 bcfd so far in August, unchanged from July and slightly lower than a monthly record high of 17.4 bcfd in June.
Elsewhere, benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices traded in a narrow range amid soft demand and strong supply while prospects for a deal to end the nearly six-month U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran receded.
Week ended Aug 14 Forecast
Week ended Aug 7 Actual
Year ago Aug 14
Five-year average (2021-2025) Aug 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+21
+33
+19
+29
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,174
3,153
3,197
2,984
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+6.4%
+6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
2.78
2.72
2.89
3.62
3.79
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
21.66
21.31
11.13
11.94
18.51
Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
21.89
21.62
11.63
12.24
18.12
LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days
Total Two-Week Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)
4
4
9
5
6
U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)
217
212
139
160
151
U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)
221
216
148
165
157
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
111.7
112.2
112.3
N/A
101.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
6.9
7.5
N/A
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
N/A
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
119.1
119.2
119.8
N/A
109.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.5
2.5
N/A
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.5
7.4
7.5
N/A
6.7
U.S. LNG Export Feedgas
17.3
17.3
17.1
N/A
11.4
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.6
N/A
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
N/A
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
49.7
49.8
48.6
N/A
45.3
U.S. Industrial
21.8
21.8
21.8
N/A
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.5
5.5
5.5
N/A
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.3
N/A
3.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
N/A
0.2
Total U.S. Consumption
87.5
87.6
86.5
N/A
83.2
Total U.S. Demand
115
114.8
113.6
N/A
103.6
N/A = Not Available
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)
2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2025 % of Normal Actual
2024
% of Normal Actual
2023
% of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
76
74
83
Jan-Jul
90
90
78
76
77
Oct-Sep
93
93
80
77
76
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 21
Week ended Aug 14
2025
2024
2023
Wind
6
9
11
11
10
Solar
8
8
6
5
4
Hydro
4
4
6
6
6
Other
1
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
45
44
40
42
41
Coal
18
17
18
16
17
Nuclear
16
16
18
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
2.82
2.77
2.91
3.52
3.72
Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>
1.94
1.90
2.23
3.53
3.56
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
3.57
3.35
3.23
3.42
5.47
Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
1.81
1.75
2.06
2.79
2.96
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
2.58
2.58
2.63
3.23
3.60
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
2.15
2.10
2.55
6.08
5.04
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
4.07
3.73
3.41
3.60
5.71
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
2.06
2.16
1.57
1.03
2.88
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
1.61
1.52
0.51
1.13
2.13
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
54.71
57.35
59.26
77.12
61.67
PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>
73.72
71.58
46.80
60.23
54.47
Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>
69.13
58.45
50.02
44.81
68.96
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
68.00
65.17
51.19
34.82
59.94
South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>
48.57
44.64
38.33
28.44
53.02
(Reuters)