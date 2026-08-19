US Natural Gas Futures Reach Four-Week High

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a near four-week high on Wednesday, supported by forecasts for hotter weather and firm oil prices, while investors awaited a federal storage report due this week.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.6 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.87 per million British thermal units, their highest level since July 24.

Oil prices steadied near a three-week high on uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other ongoing supply disruptions in the market.

"(Natgas) market is currently edging higher... with the help of some bullish adjustments to the short-term 1–2-week temperature outlooks," consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note.

Meteorologists forecast mostly warmer-than-normal temperatures through September 2, as Cooling Degree Days rose to 217 on Wednesday from 212 on Tuesday. CDDs measure energy demand to cool buildings.

About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

"While the weather-related demand factor may be supporting gas values during the past couple of sessions, the supply side of the equation remains as a major impediment toward sustainable price strength," Ritterbusch added.

Investors now await the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report which is due on Thursday.

Record output and mild spring weather this year have allowed energy firms to keep the amount of gas in inventory higher than the five-year (2021-2025) average since March.

Gas inventories have remained in surplus despite weeks of above-normal temperatures this summer.





SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was up to 111.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a monthly record high of 110.7 bcfd in July.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slip from 114.8 bcfd this week to 113.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants stand at 17.2 bcfd so far in August, unchanged from July and slightly lower than a monthly record high of 17.4 bcfd in June.

Elsewhere, benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices traded in a narrow range amid soft demand and strong supply while prospects for a deal to end the nearly six-month U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran receded.







Week ended Aug 14 Forecast Week ended Aug 7 Actual Year ago Aug 14 Five-year average (2021-2025) Aug 14



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +21 +33 +19 +29

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,174 3,153 3,197 2,984

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +6.4% +6.7%





























Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) Henry Hub <NGc1> 2.78 2.72 2.89 3.62 3.79 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 21.66 21.31 11.13 11.94 18.51 Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 21.89 21.62 11.63 12.24 18.12























LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days









Total Two-Week Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD) 4 4 9 5 6 U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD) 217 212 139 160 151 U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD) 221 216 148 165 157











LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts











Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)









U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 111.7 112.2 112.3 N/A 101.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 6.9 7.5 N/A 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 119.1 119.2 119.8 N/A 109.4











U.S. Demand (bcfd)









U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.5 2.5 N/A 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.5 7.4 7.5 N/A 6.7 U.S. LNG Export Feedgas 17.3 17.3 17.1 N/A 11.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.6 N/A 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 N/A 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 49.7 49.8 48.6 N/A 45.3 U.S. Industrial 21.8 21.8 21.8 N/A 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.5 5.5 5.5 N/A 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.3 2.3 N/A 3.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 N/A 0.2 Total U.S. Consumption 87.5 87.6 86.5 N/A 83.2 Total U.S. Demand 115 114.8 113.6 N/A 103.6











N/A = Not Available





















U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30) 2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast 2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2025 % of Normal Actual 2024 % of Normal Actual 2023 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 76 74 83 Jan-Jul 90 90 78 76 77 Oct-Sep 93 93 80 77 76











U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA











Week ended Aug 21 Week ended Aug 14 2025 2024 2023 Wind 6 9 11 11 10 Solar 8 8 6 5 4 Hydro 4 4 6 6 6 Other 1 1 1 1 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 45 44 40 42 41 Coal 18 17 18 16 17 Nuclear 16 16 18 19 19











SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 2.82 2.77 2.91 3.52 3.72 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 1.94 1.90 2.23 3.53 3.56 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 3.57 3.35 3.23 3.42 5.47 Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 1.81 1.75 2.06 2.79 2.96 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 2.58 2.58 2.63 3.23 3.60 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 2.15 2.10 2.55 6.08 5.04 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 4.07 3.73 3.41 3.60 5.71 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 2.06 2.16 1.57 1.03 2.88 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 1.61 1.52 0.51 1.13 2.13











Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX> 54.71 57.35 59.26 77.12 61.67 PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX> 73.72 71.58 46.80 60.23 54.47 Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX> 69.13 58.45 50.02 44.81 68.96 Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX> 68.00 65.17 51.19 34.82 59.94 South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX> 48.57 44.64 38.33 28.44 53.02





(Reuters)