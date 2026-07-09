US Natural Gas Prices Drop to Six Week Low

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a six-week low on Thursday on expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low through late August due to planned maintenance at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas, and after the release of a federal report showing last week's storage build was much bigger than expected.

Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.9 cents, or 4.3%, to $3.073 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 27.

Freeport LNG told Reuters in an email that it planned to start major maintenance at the plant from July 10 through late next month.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added 61 billion cubic feet of gas to storage during the week ended July 3.

That was much bigger than the 49-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2021-2025) average increase of 51 bcf for the period.





SUPPLY AND DEMAND:

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 109.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, down from 110.0 bcfd in June and a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through July 24, keeping the amount of gas power generators burn high as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners. About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 109.8 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 17.8 bcfd so far in July, up from 17.4 bcfd in June, but remain below the monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.

In other LNG news, the first 0.4-bcfd phase of Sempra Infrastructure/TotalEnergies' Energia Costa Azul plant in Mexico shipped its first cargo, which is destined for Asia.

Analysts have said gas consumers in California will compete with Costa Azul for gas supplies from the Permian shale in Texas and New Mexico.







Week ended Jul 3 Actual Week ended Jun 26 Actual Year ago Jun 26 Five-year average (2021-2025) Jun 26



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +61 +87 +53 +51

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,983 2,922 2,998 2,798

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +6.6% +6.4%





























Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) Henry Hub <NGc1> 3.19 3.21 3.30 3.62 3.79 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 16.55 16.35 9.98 11.94 18.51 Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 16.51 16.18 12.53 12.24 18.12























LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days









Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD) 2 2 4 3 4 U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD) 239 234 217 209 200 U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD) 241 236 221 211 204











LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts











Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)









U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 110.5 109.5 110.2 106.2 101.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.4 7.0 N/A 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 117.7 116.9 117.3 N/A 109.6











U.S. Demand (bcfd)









U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 N/A 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.2 7.1 7.3 N/A 6.6 U.S. LNG Export Feedgas 17.8 17.3 17.6 15.8 11.0 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 41.1 45.8 44.6 46.4 46.1 U.S. Industrial 21.7 21.6 21.6 22.2 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.1 3.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Consumption 78.3 83.1 81.8 84.1 84.9 Total U.S. Demand 105.5 109.8 109.1 N/A 104.8











N/A = Not Available





















U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30) 2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast 2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2025 % of Normal Actual 2024 % of Normal Actual 2023 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 76 74 83 Jan-Jul 90 90 78 76 77 Oct-Sep 93 93 80 77 76











U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA











Week ended July 10 Week ended July 3 2025 2024 2023 Wind 6 13 11 11 10 Solar 9 9 6 5 4 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 1 1 1 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 43 39 40 42 41 Coal 19 17 18 16 17 Nuclear 17 17 18 19 19











SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 3.29 3.13 3.20 3.52 3.72 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 2.55 2.25 2.87 3.53 3.56 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 2.14 1.80 3.45 3.42 5.47 Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 2.48 2.28 2.61 2.79 2.96 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 2.81 2.79 2.95 3.23 3.60 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 3.10 3.65 4.50 6.08 5.04 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 3.06 2.94 3.70 3.60 5.71 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 1.72 1.73 1.57 1.15 2.88 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 1.24 1.13 0.51 1.13 2.13











Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)









Hub Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2025 Five-Year Average (2021-2025) New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX> 69.39 52.00 89.06 77.12 61.67 PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX> 126.82 72.38 87.25 60.23 54.47 Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX> 31.82 31.55 52.17 44.81 68.96 Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX> 41.57 36.68 48.82 34.82 59.94 South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX> 26.53 23.79 33.95 28.44 53.02





(Reuters)