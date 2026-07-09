US Natural Gas Prices Drop to Six Week Low
U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a six-week low on Thursday on expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low through late August due to planned maintenance at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas, and after the release of a federal report showing last week's storage build was much bigger than expected.
Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.9 cents, or 4.3%, to $3.073 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 27.
Freeport LNG told Reuters in an email that it planned to start major maintenance at the plant from July 10 through late next month.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added 61 billion cubic feet of gas to storage during the week ended July 3.
That was much bigger than the 49-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2021-2025) average increase of 51 bcf for the period.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND:
Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 109.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, down from 110.0 bcfd in June and a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through July 24, keeping the amount of gas power generators burn high as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners. About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.
LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 109.8 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 17.8 bcfd so far in July, up from 17.4 bcfd in June, but remain below the monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.
In other LNG news, the first 0.4-bcfd phase of Sempra Infrastructure/TotalEnergies' Energia Costa Azul plant in Mexico shipped its first cargo, which is destined for Asia.
Analysts have said gas consumers in California will compete with Costa Azul for gas supplies from the Permian shale in Texas and New Mexico.
Week ended Jul 3 Actual
Week ended Jun 26 Actual
Year ago Jun 26
Five-year average (2021-2025) Jun 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+61
+87
+53
+51
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,983
2,922
2,998
2,798
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+6.6%
+6.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
3.19
3.21
3.30
3.62
3.79
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
16.55
16.35
9.98
11.94
18.51
Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
16.51
16.18
12.53
12.24
18.12
LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)
2
2
4
3
4
U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)
239
234
217
209
200
U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)
241
236
221
211
204
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
110.5
109.5
110.2
106.2
101.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.4
7.0
N/A
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
117.7
116.9
117.3
N/A
109.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.3
2.3
N/A
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.2
7.1
7.3
N/A
6.6
U.S. LNG Export Feedgas
17.8
17.3
17.6
15.8
11.0
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.7
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
41.1
45.8
44.6
46.4
46.1
U.S. Industrial
21.7
21.6
21.6
22.2
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.5
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.1
3.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Consumption
78.3
83.1
81.8
84.1
84.9
Total U.S. Demand
105.5
109.8
109.1
N/A
104.8
N/A = Not Available
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)
2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2025 % of Normal Actual
2024
% of Normal Actual
2023
% of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
76
74
83
Jan-Jul
90
90
78
76
77
Oct-Sep
93
93
80
77
76
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended July 10
Week ended July 3
2025
2024
2023
Wind
6
13
11
11
10
Solar
9
9
6
5
4
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
43
39
40
42
41
Coal
19
17
18
16
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
3.29
3.13
3.20
3.52
3.72
Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>
2.55
2.25
2.87
3.53
3.56
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
2.14
1.80
3.45
3.42
5.47
Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
2.48
2.28
2.61
2.79
2.96
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
2.81
2.79
2.95
3.23
3.60
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
3.10
3.65
4.50
6.08
5.04
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
3.06
2.94
3.70
3.60
5.71
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
1.72
1.73
1.57
1.15
2.88
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
1.24
1.13
0.51
1.13
2.13
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
69.39
52.00
89.06
77.12
61.67
PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>
126.82
72.38
87.25
60.23
54.47
Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>
31.82
31.55
52.17
44.81
68.96
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
41.57
36.68
48.82
34.82
59.94
South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>
26.53
23.79
33.95
28.44
53.02
(Reuters)