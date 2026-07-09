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Monday, July 20, 2026

US Natural Gas Prices Drop to Six Week Low

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 9, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Sergey

© Adobe Stock/Sergey

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a six-week low on Thursday on expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low through late August due to planned maintenance at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas, and after the release of a federal report showing last week's storage build was much bigger than expected.

Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.9 cents, or 4.3%, to $3.073 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 27.

Freeport LNG told Reuters in an email that it planned to start major maintenance at the plant from July 10 through late next month.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added 61 billion cubic feet of gas to storage during the week ended July 3.

That was much bigger than the 49-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2021-2025) average increase of 51 bcf for the period. 


SUPPLY AND DEMAND:

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 109.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, down from 110.0 bcfd in June and a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through July 24, keeping the amount of gas power generators burn high as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners. About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from 109.8 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 17.8 bcfd so far in July, up from 17.4 bcfd in June, but remain below the monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.

In other LNG news, the first 0.4-bcfd phase of Sempra Infrastructure/TotalEnergies' Energia Costa Azul plant in Mexico shipped its first cargo, which is destined for Asia.

Analysts have said gas consumers in California will compete with Costa Azul for gas supplies from the Permian shale in Texas and New Mexico.



Week ended Jul 3 Actual

Week ended Jun 26 Actual

Year ago Jun 26

Five-year average (2021-2025) Jun 26



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+61

+87

+53

+51


U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,983

2,922

2,998

2,798


U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+6.6%

+6.4%
















Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NGc1>

3.19

3.21

3.30

3.62

3.79

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>

16.55

16.35

9.98

11.94

18.51

Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>

16.51

16.18

12.53

12.24

18.12













LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days 






Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)

2

2

4

3

4

U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)

239

234

217

209

200

U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)

241

236

221

211

204







LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts







Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)






U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

110.5

109.5

110.2

106.2

101.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.4

7.0

N/A

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

117.7

116.9

117.3

N/A

109.6







U.S. Demand (bcfd)






U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.3

2.3

N/A

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

7.1

7.3

N/A

6.6

U.S. LNG Export Feedgas

17.8

17.3

17.6

15.8

11.0

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.7

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

41.1

45.8

44.6

46.4

46.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

21.6

21.6

22.2

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.5

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.2

2.2

2.1

3.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Consumption

78.3

83.1

81.8

84.1

84.9

Total U.S. Demand

105.5

109.8

109.1

N/A

104.8







N/A = Not Available












U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)

2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast

2026  Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2025 % of Normal Actual

2024

% of Normal Actual

2023

% of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep 

83

83

76

74

83

Jan-Jul

90

90

78

76

77

Oct-Sep

93

93

80

77

76







U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA







Week ended July 10 

Week ended July 3 

2025

2024

2023

Wind

6

13

11

11

10

Solar

9

9

6

5

4

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

43

39

40

42

41

Coal

19

17

18

16

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

19

19







SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>

3.29

3.13

3.20

3.52

3.72

Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>

2.55

2.25

2.87

3.53

3.56

PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>

2.14

1.80

3.45

3.42

5.47

Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>

2.48

2.28

2.61

2.79

2.96

Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>

2.81

2.79

2.95

3.23

3.60

Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>

3.10

3.65

4.50

6.08

5.04

SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>

3.06

2.94

3.70

3.60

5.71

Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>

1.72

1.73

1.57

1.15

2.88

AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>

1.24

1.13

0.51

1.13

2.13







Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>

69.39

52.00

89.06

77.12

61.67

PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>

126.82

72.38

87.25

60.23

54.47

Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>

31.82

31.55

52.17

44.81

68.96

Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>

41.57

36.68

48.82

34.82

59.94

South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>

26.53

23.79

33.95

28.44

53.02


 (Reuters)

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