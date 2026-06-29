US Natural Gas Prices Fall With Ample Supply Maintaining Pressure on Market
U.S. natural gas futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, as ample supplies kept pressure on the market despite forecasts for hotter weather in the coming weeks.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.2 cents, or 2.5%, to $3.20 per million British thermal units. The contract is down 2.7% so far this month.
"The market thinks the heat wave is going to be short-lived and that next week temperatures will cool back to normal. With production remaining strong, that's keeping the market relatively well supplied, and that is driving prices lower," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.
Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 110 billion cubic feet per day so far in June, slightly higher than May. That compares with a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week that energy firms added a near-normal 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 19, keeping overall stockpiles around 5.7% above normal levels for this time of year.
WARMER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
Meteorologists forecast warmer than normal temperatures nationwide through July 13, with Cooling Degree Days rising from 224 on Friday to 243 on Monday. CDDs measure energy demand to cool buildings.
Warmer than normal temperatures should boost the amount of gas power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming. About 40% of U.S. power generation comes from gas-fired plants.
"While we are maintaining a bullish trading stance, we can further suggest that the expected trip higher from here is likely to be characterized by a steady/choppy uptrend with a lot of backing and filling with any sharp price spikes heavily dependent upon some extreme hot temperature forecasts within the second half of July," Consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note.
LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 105.8 bcfd this week to 109.2 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week were higher than last week.
Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. LNG export plants rose from 17.1 bcfd in May to 17.2 bcfd so far in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.
Dutch and British gas prices rose on Monday morning due to uncertainty over shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iran and the United States agreed to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and Middle East.
Meanwhile, Middle East producers are pushing ahead with oil and liquefied natural gas loading despite fresh ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran in recent days, shipping data showed.
Week ended Jun 26 Forecast
Week ended Jun 19 Actual
Year ago Jun 26
Five-year average (2021-2025) Jun 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+74
+76
+61
+64
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,909
2,835
2,945
2,747
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+5.9%
+5.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
3.28
3.39
3.64
3.62
3.79
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
14.53
11.87
12.38
11.94
18.51
Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
15.53
15.39
13.05
12.24
18.12
LSEG U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)
3
5
3
4
5
U.S. GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)
243
224
186
176
163
U.S. GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)
246
229
189
180
168
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2021-2025) Average for Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
110.2
110.22
110.67
107.2
100.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.0
6.85
N/A
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
117.4
117.74
117.52
N/A
108.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.2
2.2
N/A
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.5
7.3
7.3
N/A
6.7
U.S. LNG Export Feedgas
17.7
17.8
17.9
14.6
12.0
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.4
5.0
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.8
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
39.2
41.2
44.6
44.7
39.1
U.S. Industrial
21.7
21.6
21.6
22.3
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.5
5.5
5.4
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.2
2.0
3.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Consumption
76.4
78.5
81.8
82.7
78.5
Total U.S. Demand
103.9
105.8
109.2
N/A
99.5
N/A = Not Available
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)
2026 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2026 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2025 % of Normal Actual
2024
% of Normal Actual
2023
% of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
85
84
76
74
83
Jan-Jul
90
89
78
76
77
Oct-Sep
95
94
80
77
76
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended June 26
Week ended June 19
2025
2024
2023
Wind
9
11
11
11
10
Solar
9
9
6
5
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
1
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
40
40
40
42
41
Coal
16
15
18
16
17
Nuclear
19
19
18
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
3.26
3.21
3.12
3.52
3.72
Transco Z6 New York <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
1.51
2.50
2.34
3.53
3.56
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
1.77
1.96
3.12
3.42
5.47
Eastern Gas (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
2.62
2.40
2.17
2.79
2.96
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
2.78
2.79
2.76
3.23
3.60
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
2.81
2.97
2.97
6.08
5.04
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
2.79
3.14
3.59
3.60
5.71
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
1.51
1.81
1.75
1.15
2.88
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
1.63
1.14
0.64
1.13
2.13
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
56.50
56.50
60.18
77.61
61.79
PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>
96.67
62.72
70.06
60.23
54.47
Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>
5.80
5.44
42.59
44.81
68.96
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
12
23.00
38.53
34.82
59.94
South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>
10.81
6.18
22.51
28.44
53.02
(Reuters)