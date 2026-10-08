Marine Link
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

US Natural Gas Prices Steady as Storage Build Offsets Hurricane Isaias

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 8, 2026

© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

US natural gas futures held near a two-week high on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected storage build last week offset the drop in output in recent days as energy firms reduced flows on offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery <NGc1> on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.1 cents, or 0.3%, to $3.192 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest level since September 24.

The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms added 85 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended October 2.

That was bigger than the 79-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 77 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2021-2025) average increase of 96 bcf for the period.


HURRICANE ISAIAS

In the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center forecast that Hurricane Isaias would hit the coast near the borders between Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Friday night.

Even though storms can boost US gas prices by cutting output along the US Gulf Coast - something that is happening so far on Thursday - analysts have said that such weather is more likely to reduce prices and gas demand by shutting LNG export plants and knocking out power to homes and businesses. About 40% of US power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

That's because most US production comes from shale formations located far from the Gulf Coast like the Marcellus/Utica in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and the Permian in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Just 2%, or 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), of the 118.4 bcfd of US marketed gas production in 2025 came from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, according to the US Energy Information Administration.


SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states slid from record highs of 113.3 bcfd in August and September to 111.2 bcfd so far in October due in part to force majeures and other problems on pipelines in Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia and elsewhere in recent weeks.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop even further to a four-month low of around 108.5 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to Gulf Coast offshore outages related to Isaias.

LSEG said average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will slide from 106.6 bcfd this week to 104.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Average gas flows to the nine large US LNG export plants fell to 16.9 bcfd so far in October, down from 17.9 bcfd in September and the monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.

The LNG feedgas decline so far this month was due mostly to the shutdown of a liquefaction train at Freeport LNG's 2.4-bcfd plant in Texas and planned annual maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland.

Energy traders said they expect Cove Point to return to service soon. Cove Point shut around September 19 for annual maintenance.



Week ended Oct 2 Actual

Week ended  Sep 25 Actual

Year ago Oct 2

Five-year average (2021-2025) Oct 2



US weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+85

+64

+77

+96


US total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,500

3,415

3,630

3,432


US total storage versus 5-year average

+2.0%

+2.4%
















Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NGc1>

3.25

3.20

3.35

3.62

3.79

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>

25.90

25.78

10.88

11.94

18.51

Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>

25.88

25.88

11.11

12.24

18.12













LSEG US Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days 






Total Two-Week Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

US GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)

95

97

71

96

127

US GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)

69

72

70

62

41

US GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)

164

169

141

158

168







LSEG US Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts, and US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Monthly and Annual Pipeline Imports and Exports







Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

US Supply (bcfd)






US Lower 48 Dry Production

111.2

110.9

111.3

106.5

106.8

US Imports from Canada

7.6

7.0

7.3

7.5

8.6

US LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total US Supply

118.8

117.9

118.5

114.0

115.4







US Demand (bcfd)






US Exports to Canada

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.5

2.8

US Exports to Mexico

6.2

7.5

7.6

6.5

6.6

US LNG Export Feedgas

17.6

17.0

18.0

16.6

16.0

US Commercial

5.3

5.8

6.5

6.7

9.4

US Residential

4.5

5.0

5.3

7.5

13.4

US Power Plant

36.7

38.9

34.4

33.4

36.0

US Industrial

22.3

22.4

22.3

22.7

23.5

US Plant Fuel

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.6

5.6

US Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.0

3.0

3.5

US Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Total US Consumption

76.5

79.9

76.2

79.1

91.6

Total US Demand

102.6

106.6

104.0

104.7

117.0







N/A = Not Available












US Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)

2027 Current Day % of Normal Forecast

2027  Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2026 % of Normal Actual

2025 % of Normal Actual

2024 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep 

93

93

83

76

74

Jan-Jul

88

89

90

78

76

Oct-Sep

89

90

93

80

77







US weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA







Week ended Oct 9

Week ended Oct 2

2025

2024

2023

Wind

8

10

11

11

10

Solar

8

7

6

5

4

Hydro

5

4

6

6

6

Other

2

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

44

42

40

42

41

Coal

16

16

18

16

17

Nuclear

18

18

18

19

19







SNL US Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>

3.16

3.03

3.19

3.52

3.72

Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>

1.00

1.05

2.26

3.53

3.56

PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>

3.74

3.83

3.58

3.42

5.47

Enbridge South (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>

0.98

1.14

2.12

2.79

2.96

Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>

2.76

2.70

2.92

3.23

3.60

Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>

1.00

1.14

2.51

6.08

5.04

SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>

4.20

4.42

3.22

3.60

5.71

Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>

2.00

2.14

0.00

1.03

2.88

AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>

1.00

1.20

0.95

1.13

2.13







Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) US Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)






Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2025

Five-Year Average (2021-2025)

New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>

37.50

36.92

44.36

77.12

61.67

PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>

92.72

69.07

57.52

60.23

54.47

Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>

50.67

61.69

45.49

44.81

68.96

Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>

68.08

74.86

26.78

34.82

59.94

South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>

59.39

68.14

27.16

28.44

53.02


 (Reuters)

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