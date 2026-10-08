US Natural Gas Prices Steady as Storage Build Offsets Hurricane Isaias
US natural gas futures held near a two-week high on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected storage build last week offset the drop in output in recent days as energy firms reduced flows on offshore Gulf of Mexico pipelines ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
Front-month gas futures for November delivery <NGc1> on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.1 cents, or 0.3%, to $3.192 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest level since September 24.
The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms added 85 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended October 2.
That was bigger than the 79-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 77 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2021-2025) average increase of 96 bcf for the period.
HURRICANE ISAIAS
In the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center forecast that Hurricane Isaias would hit the coast near the borders between Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Friday night.
Even though storms can boost US gas prices by cutting output along the US Gulf Coast - something that is happening so far on Thursday - analysts have said that such weather is more likely to reduce prices and gas demand by shutting LNG export plants and knocking out power to homes and businesses. About 40% of US power generation comes from gas-fired plants.
That's because most US production comes from shale formations located far from the Gulf Coast like the Marcellus/Utica in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and the Permian in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.
Just 2%, or 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), of the 118.4 bcfd of US marketed gas production in 2025 came from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states slid from record highs of 113.3 bcfd in August and September to 111.2 bcfd so far in October due in part to force majeures and other problems on pipelines in Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia and elsewhere in recent weeks.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop even further to a four-month low of around 108.5 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to Gulf Coast offshore outages related to Isaias.
LSEG said average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will slide from 106.6 bcfd this week to 104.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Average gas flows to the nine large US LNG export plants fell to 16.9 bcfd so far in October, down from 17.9 bcfd in September and the monthly record high of 18.8 bcfd in April.
The LNG feedgas decline so far this month was due mostly to the shutdown of a liquefaction train at Freeport LNG's 2.4-bcfd plant in Texas and planned annual maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland.
Energy traders said they expect Cove Point to return to service soon. Cove Point shut around September 19 for annual maintenance.
Week ended Oct 2 Actual
Week ended Sep 25 Actual
Year ago Oct 2
Five-year average (2021-2025) Oct 2
US weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+85
+64
+77
+96
US total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,500
3,415
3,630
3,432
US total storage versus 5-year average
+2.0%
+2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
3.25
3.20
3.35
3.62
3.79
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
25.90
25.78
10.88
11.94
18.51
Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
25.88
25.88
11.11
12.24
18.12
LSEG US Global Forecast System (GFS) Heating, Cooling and Total Degree Days
Total Two-Week Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
US GFS Heating Degree Days (HDD)
95
97
71
96
127
US GFS Cooling Degree Days (CDD)
69
72
70
62
41
US GFS Total Degree Days (TDD)
164
169
141
158
168
LSEG US Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts, and US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Monthly and Annual Pipeline Imports and Exports
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
US Supply (bcfd)
US Lower 48 Dry Production
111.2
110.9
111.3
106.5
106.8
US Imports from Canada
7.6
7.0
7.3
7.5
8.6
US LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total US Supply
118.8
117.9
118.5
114.0
115.4
US Demand (bcfd)
US Exports to Canada
2.3
2.2
2.2
2.5
2.8
US Exports to Mexico
6.2
7.5
7.6
6.5
6.6
US LNG Export Feedgas
17.6
17.0
18.0
16.6
16.0
US Commercial
5.3
5.8
6.5
6.7
9.4
US Residential
4.5
5.0
5.3
7.5
13.4
US Power Plant
36.7
38.9
34.4
33.4
36.0
US Industrial
22.3
22.4
22.3
22.7
23.5
US Plant Fuel
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.6
5.6
US Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
3.0
3.5
US Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
Total US Consumption
76.5
79.9
76.2
79.1
91.6
Total US Demand
102.6
106.6
104.0
104.7
117.0
N/A = Not Available
US Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (fiscal year ending September 30)
2027 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2027 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2026 % of Normal Actual
2025 % of Normal Actual
2024 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
93
83
76
74
Jan-Jul
88
89
90
78
76
Oct-Sep
89
90
93
80
77
US weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 9
Week ended Oct 2
2025
2024
2023
Wind
8
10
11
11
10
Solar
8
7
6
5
4
Hydro
5
4
6
6
6
Other
2
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
44
42
40
42
41
Coal
16
16
18
16
17
Nuclear
18
18
18
19
19
SNL US Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
3.16
3.03
3.19
3.52
3.72
Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>
1.00
1.05
2.26
3.53
3.56
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
3.74
3.83
3.58
3.42
5.47
Enbridge South (formerly Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
0.98
1.14
2.12
2.79
2.96
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
2.76
2.70
2.92
3.23
3.60
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
1.00
1.14
2.51
6.08
5.04
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
4.20
4.42
3.22
3.60
5.71
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
2.00
2.14
0.00
1.03
2.88
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
1.00
1.20
0.95
1.13
2.13
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) US Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2025
Five-Year Average (2021-2025)
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
37.50
36.92
44.36
77.12
61.67
PJM West <E-PJWHRTP-IX>
92.72
69.07
57.52
60.23
54.47
Mid-Columbia (Mid C) <W-MIDCP-IDX>
50.67
61.69
45.49
44.81
68.96
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
68.08
74.86
26.78
34.82
59.94
South Path-15 (SP-15) <W-SP15-IDX>
59.39
68.14
27.16
28.44
53.02
(Reuters)