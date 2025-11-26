US Navy Cancels Four Constellation Frigates, Keeps First Two Under New Deal

Fincantieri and the U.S. Navy have reached an agreement to redefine the future of the Constellation-class frigate program, ensuring work continues on the first two ships while cancelling four later units as part of a wider fleet review.

The shift follows the Navy’s overhaul of its force-structure plans and aligns with new priorities aimed at accelerating next-generation ship designs and revitalizing segments such as icebreakers, amphibious platforms and special-mission vessels.

Fincantieri is expected to receive future orders in these areas in coordination with the Navy.

The agreement preserves the ongoing construction of two Constellation-class frigates at Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Wisconsin. The four additional frigates that had been commissioned will not proceed, in line with the Navy’s revised strategy.

The deal also provides for compensation measures for Fincantieri Marine Group to offset economic and industrial impacts arising from the Navy’s decision. The company has invested more than $800 million in recent years across its Marinette, Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay and Jacksonville facilities to increase efficiency, flexibility and technological capability.

Fincantieri Marine Group currently employs around 3,750 skilled workers in the United States after adding 850 employees to support its growth and enhance its industrial base.

“The agreement with the U.S. Navy marks a new chapter in our strategic partnership, founded on mutual trust, vision shared and the pursuit of excellence. The roadmap defined for the program Constellation guarantees the necessary stability to our teams and to the entire System of the Shipyards of Wisconsin, allowing us to continue to invest in innovation and skills.

“As the Navy prepares for new types of units, we are ready to support its evolving needs, leveraging the strength of our American facilities and the experience acquired. Our investments in U.S. shipyards are proof of our long-term vision: to be a point of reference for the American naval industry and a driver for supporting the renaissance of the national shipbuilding sector,” said George Moutafis, CEO of FMG, parent company of FMM.

Fincantieri will also support the Navy in redefining options for future surface combatants, including small manned and unmanned vessels. The company says its industrial footprint in the United States positions it to play a key role in the next phase of the Navy’s fleet development.

The agreement provides continued workload for Fincantieri’s Wisconsin yards, which form a core element of the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base, and reflects the Navy’s intention to align near-term procurement with broader strategic requirements.