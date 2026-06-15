U.S. Navy Selects Saronic for Sea Testing of MUSV Marketplace Program

The U.S. Department of the Navy has selected Saronic as one of seven companies to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) Marketplace, a program designed to rapidly field unmanned technologies by leveraging mature, commercial-ready solutions.

Marauder, Saronic’s 180-foot Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel selected for the MUSV Marketplace, is designed from the keel up for autonomous operations and high-rate production. Built for sustained, long-range missions, it has a top speed of 25+ knots, a range of up to 5,400 nautical miles, and a modular payload capacity of 150 metric tons. Saronic’s first Marauder is entering on-water trials at the company’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, with three additional hulls under construction. As Saronic continues to build, the company has committed private capital to scale Marauder from low rate into full rate production.

The MUSV Marketplace represents a strategic shift in naval acquisition, one that creates new opportunities for non-traditional defense companies and shipyards to contribute to the future fleet. The initiative aims to accelerate the Navy’s ability to field autonomous capability at scale, rapidly advancing the vision of a Golden Fleet.

This selection builds on Saronic’s existing relationship with the Navy, including a $400+ million production contract for Corsair, the company’s 24-foot autonomous surface vessel.