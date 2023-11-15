Marine Link
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
US Navy Ship Shoots Down Drone from Yemen

November 15, 2023

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) (File photo: Cameron Pinske / U.S. Navy)

A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that emanated from Yemen, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what appeared to be only the second time the United States has brought down projectiles near its warships since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, took down the drone early morning local time.

The officials did not say whether the drone was armed or how close it came to the ship before being shot down.


(Reuters - Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

