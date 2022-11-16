Marine Link
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
US Says Iran Likely Responsible for Drone Attack on Tanker

©W.J.M. Uytterhoeven/MarineTraffic.com

The United States on Wednesday said an attack on the commercial tanker MV Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman was most likely conducted by Iran with a drone.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.


