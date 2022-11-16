US Says Iran Likely Responsible for Drone Attack on Tanker
The United States on Wednesday said an attack on the commercial tanker MV Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman was most likely conducted by Iran with a drone.
"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.
