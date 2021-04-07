Marine Link
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
SUBSCRIBE NOW

US Warship Transits Taiwan Strait Amid China Tensions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 7, 2021

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducted a “routine” transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the U.S. Navy said, as China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone and a Chinese carrier group drilled near Taiwan.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement.


Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crowley, Esvagt Team to Tackle Offshore Wind Opportunities
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News